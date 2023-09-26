Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 26: The 2023 edition of ELECTRONICA INDIA AND PRODUCTRONICA INDIA, South Asia’s leading trade fairs for the electronics industry, concluded on a successful note on September 15, 2023.

The three days show was abuzz with activity, as attendees flocked to the exhibition floor to see the latest products and technologies from leading suppliers which took place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from September 13 to 15.

The trade fairs attracted 39,133 visitors and more than 1,800 + buyer-seller meetings were conducted, where more than 600 companies from 24 countries showcased innovative products and solutions at the expo.

The Buyer-Seller Forum saw a remarkable attendance with a high interest from the user industries in building new connections and unlocking future business prospects as there were more than 1,800 meetings between the buyers and exhibitors.

Some of the leading participating buyers were Ola Electric, TVS Motors, Minda Corporation, Yulu Bikes, Royal Enfield, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., GE Healthcare, Tech Mahindra, CDOT, DRDO, Panasonic, V Guard.

It was a major success for the Indian electronics industry, providing a platform for businesses to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation. This success is a testament to the ever-growing importance of the electronics and semiconductor industries in India.

This edition saw a new initiative in the form of EVS live! - a showcase of the latest innovations in electric vehicles (EVs), which featured a variety of solutions for vehicle electrification, driver assistance, EV charging, battery management, motor control etc. to cater to the sourcing requirements of India’s exponentially growing electric vehicles industry.

Another key highlight of this edition was the curtain raiser to SEMICON India 2024 through the partnership between Messe Muenchen India, SEMI – the global industry association of semiconductors and the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA).

SEMICON India is poised to foster knowledge exchange, spotlight innovative technologies, and cultivate meaningful relationships that drive the growth and progress of semiconductor manufacturing across the nation.

On the launch, Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI, said, “This edition of electronica India and productronica India has been a high-energy meeting place of ideas and professionals from across the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. I am glad to see the level of international representation. This platform proved to be the ideal launchpad for SEMICON India 2024 which we are proud to host with our partners Messe Muenchen India and ELCINA. SEMI will welcome participation of domestic associations, especially ICEA and IESA. We have seen exciting conversations at our pavilion and during the various conferences. I am sure the excitement will only build further towards SEMICON India 2024.”

The event was organized by Messe Muenchen India, one of the largest trade fair organizers in the country today. The company organizes the electronica India and productronica India trade fairs annually, alternating between Greater Noida and Bengaluru on yearly basis.

Regarding the unprecedented scale and success of this edition, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, said, “The happy faces and meaningful handshakes at this edition have proved once again why electronica India and productronica India are an essential meeting place for the global electronics industry. We are delighted with unprecedented growth in exhibitor and visitor participation and the launch of various partnerships and initiatives to unlock business opportunities for all stakeholders of the ecosystem. I am confident that we will see many innovations in products and components manufacturing emerge from this platform, and in this way, we are proud to contribute towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

In addition to a wide range of cutting-edge technology solutions, this edition also featured specially curated conferences on a range of subjects covering semiconductor market geopolitical landscape, global electronics value chain, display manufacturing in India, India’s roadmap for e-mobility, design led manufacturing and right to repairs and a resilient domestic PCB industry.

Mithun Kumar, Manager-Cell Design, Ola Electric, Palani Elumalai, Global Delivery Head, Tech Mahindra, Venkatesh Kumar Pandurengan, Group Technical Manager, HCL Tech and others appreciated this buyer-seller initiative and vowed to work in future as well for win-win collaborations.

The next edition of electronica India and productronica India along with MatDispens and IPCA Expo will take place from September 18–20, 2024 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor