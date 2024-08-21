Elephant Rubber Shield stands out as the premier waterproofing solution in the market

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 21: Elephant Shield's Liquid Rubber (ESLR) is one the fastest-growing waterproofing solutions available in the market. ESLR was introduced in market by COPEMAN SPECIALITY LLP. It is result of breakthrough Canadian technology and research of many years. COPEMAN SPECIALITY LLP founded in 2019 with a clear mission: to bring user-friendly, high-performance surface protection coating technology to households and industries in India. The vision is ambitious - to establish new standards in waterproofing and surface protection, encouraging innovation in architectural designs and industrial processes.

It's a one-stop solution for the most key areas for Water Leakage and Corrosion Issues including but not limited to

* Cracks & Gaps Waterproofing - of concrete Roof Waterproofing, PEB Structure Waterproofing, Wall Waterproofing, China Mozek Waterproofing

* Joints Waterproofing - of all types of Roofing Sheet, Skylight, Air Ventilator, Gutter Waterproofing

* Bolt Holes Waterproofing - on all Type Roofing Foundation, Solar panel, HVAC Terminal Waterproofing

* Utility Cutouts Waterproofing - in Wall and Roof for HVAC Duct, Cabals, Pipelines Waterproofing

* Air barrier - entire building envelop for corrosive environment.

* Multi-Surface Full Area Waterproofing of RCC/Metal Roof & Landscaping area Waterproofing.

The waterproofing solutions market in India is fiercely competitive, yet Elephant Shield's Liquid Rubber (ESLR) stands out as the preferred brand. Among our esteemed large-scale industrial clients in India who rely on Elephant Shield Liquid Rubber (ESLR) are industry giants such as ADANI, FORD Motors, TATA Consultancy, Ambuja Cement, NIRMA Industries Limited, L&T, MONTE CARLO Projects, ISRO, UNILEVER, Aditya Birla, RSLP, ITC ect. consistently place repeat orders, underscoring their loyalty to the ESLR brand. Its ease of application and cost-effectiveness make it a highly sought-after product, driving its rapid sales.

Elephant Shield's Liquid Rubber combines features of multiple products in One Single compound. It has 950% Elongation with 95% Recovery. It gives the best adhesion of above 9 Kpa (9 Kg/Cm2) which is more than the best available products in market. The structure of Elephant shield gives excellent UV Stabilization - Tested on 24 UV index. COPEMAN Specialty focuses on product quality and ensures that only tried and tested products are introduced on the market. Below are a few qualities of ELSR which are testimony to strong R&D capabilities of Copeman Specialty:

* Passed On 200+ Chemical Resistance Test

* Passed 1000 Hr Salt Fog Corrosion Test

* Form Fully Adhere Seamless Rubberized Membrane Once Cured

* Zero Effect of Water Or Chemical Logging/Storage

* Water-Based, Non-Toxic, V.O.C Free, Odorless & 100% Eco Friendly

* Paintable For Decorative Purpose

* Direct applicable (No primer required) on almost any surface including CONCRETE, METAL, FOAM, WOOD, STONE. TILES, RUBBER LINING, FIBRE / CEMENT /GI / FRP SHEET, CHINA MOSAIC and many more.

ESLR can be procured easily online through Amazon. For direct purchase or to find the nearest ESLR dealer contact ELSR customer support. Garnering an impressive 4.1-star rating on Amazon.in and selling over 90,000 units, the product's efficacy speaks for itself, going beyond traditional standards and establishing fresh benchmarks. Accepted by numerous architects and engineers, the brand's visibility extends to various YouTube channels hosted by media influencers with backgrounds in architecture or construction. Their endorsement comes from firsthand experience and use of this tried-and-tested solution.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor