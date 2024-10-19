EL&N London Debuts in India With Grand Opening at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: EL&N London, the globally celebrated lifestyle and café brand renowned for its picture-perfect settings and chic ambience, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Indian outlet at Jio World Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex. Set to open on October 18th, in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), this highly anticipated launch marks the brand's first venture into the Indian market.

Founded in 2017 by Alexandra Miller, EL&N (Eat, Live, and Nourish) has become a global sensation, admired for its signature pink interiors, stunning floral decor, and vibrant atmosphere. Known as one of the world's most photographed café brands, EL&N offers a unique fusion of fashion-forward design, speciality coffee, and all-day dining. The brand currently operates over 37 outlets worldwide, including in Paris, Milan, Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur, and is now set to captivate Mumbai's discerning foodies and social media enthusiasts alike.

Located on the second floor of Jio World Plaza, the new café spans an impressive 2,130 sq. feet, featuring bespoke design elements exclusive to Mumbai. Guests can expect to find unique motifs, a custom-made soft pink mesh chandelier, signature EL&N florals & foliage and neon quotes, that have become synonymous with the brand. With terrazzo and marble flooring and the iconic cake and coffee bar creating a unique fusion of fashion, food, and ambience, the café is designed to deliver an unparalleled dining experience.

Commenting on the brand's foray into India, Alexandra Miller, Founder of EL&N London, said, "We are thrilled to open our doors at Jio World Plaza and introduce our brand to an exciting new market in partnership with Reliance Brands. This new concept brings our signature style to life in a fun and engaging way, making it the perfect destination for families, speciality coffee lovers and those looking for an unforgettable dining experience in a beautiful setting."

The new café promises to introduce the vibrant spirit of London to India's growing base of discerning consumers, combined with fashion-forward design and high-quality specialty coffee offerings. The Mumbai café will serve EL&N's signature menu, featuring crowd-favourites like smashed avocado toast, indulgent croissants, decadent cakes, while also introducing exclusive localized dishes tailored to Indian tastes.

Reliance Brands Ltd., spokesperson said, "India's evolving dining scene is driven by an ever-growing curiosity for new flavours, experiences, and visual aesthetics. EL&N's blend of innovative culinary artistry and immersive design perfectly complements the adventurous spirit of the sophisticated Indian consumer. With a strong appreciation for both food and creativity, Indians are constantly experimenting and seeking destinations that offer more than just a meal making EL&N an exciting and perfectly placed addition to Mumbai's luxury dining landscape."

To celebrate the launch, EL&N hosted an exclusive pre-opening event on October 17th, attended by over a hundred food and brand enthusiasts, including Bollywood celebrities like Alaya F, Nushrat Bharucha, Palak Tiwari, Pratibha Ranta, Kritika Kamra and Alfia Jafry besides fashion & food opinion leaders. Guests enjoyed decadent dishes and specialty coffee, all set against the backdrop of EL&N's signature floral installations

Starting from October 18th, the café will be open daily from 11 AM to 11:30 PM, offering a range of all-day dining options, from fresh patisserie to specialty coffee. EL&N invites all food lovers and Instagram enthusiasts to experience the brand's renowned ambience and cuisine firsthand.

Location: EL&N Café, 2nd Floor, Jio World Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 40005

Telephone: +91-85915 60561

Website: www.elnlondon.com

Instagram: @elan_cafe

