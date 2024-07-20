EMBARGO TILL MORNING: India can be Europe's supplier amid rising concerns about China, says President Swiss-India parliamentary group

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Member of the Swiss Parliament and President of the Swiss-India Parliamentary Group, Nik Gugger, has asserted that India has a "big chance" to supply to Europe, particularly at a time when the European countries are concerned about cheap Chinese products floating in their respective markets.

"We can say that it is India's chance. The big chance. India can now, with their slogan, Incredible India," Gugger told ANI.

"There is the chance to show the world that we do not need cheap products from other countries and that we have a free trade agreement with them where we want to work together in high quality. And that's the chance," he further asserted.

The European Union has been raising concerns over what they call cheap Chinese products, including electric vehicles, solar panels, and wind turbines, flooding their markets and harming local interests.

Further, the Swiss parliamentarian, who is in India, also spoke about the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between India and four European countries Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

India-European Free Trade Association signed a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on March 10, 2024. EFTA is an inter-governmental organization set up in 1960 for the promotion of free trade and economic integration for the benefit of its four Member States.

"It's a unique free trade agreement between four countries. That means Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Iceland, and Norway. And this free trade agreement is the first trade agreement that India has with four countries in Europe. This opens a lot of chances for both countries."

Asked how it helps these countries, he said it will help cooperation in different sectors.

"I would like to mention the sector for health care, but also med care, also in steel, but also especially what is very close to my heart, dual education. So in between India and Switzerland, we have good universities, we have good colleges, we have good high schools, and we have good vocational training centers, especially Switzerland," Gugger added.

In a first, a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement event will happen in Mumbai this Sunday, he apprised.

He also touched upon India-Switzerland bilateral relations.

"Especially the synergy between, for example, Switzerland and India because we have a friendship treaty. We are in the 76th year. Last year, we celebrated 75 years. Now we are in our 76th year and we started not only with our friendship treaty but also with our free trade agreement. And as I mentioned, vocational training has huge potential. India has the youngest population. More than 50 per cent are younger than 30 years. And there I see the big potential between India and Switzerland," he added.

