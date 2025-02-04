Emerald Finance Disburses Rs 2 Cr in EWA Loans

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), is a dynamic company offering a spectrum of financial products and services including its flagship Earned Wage Access (EWA) in India, has reached a significant milestone by disbursing Rs2 Cr in EWA loans and surpassing 10,000 shareholders. This achievement highlights the company's steady growth and expanding reach in the financial sector.

Emerald Finance continues to enhance financial accessibility with its flagship EWA product, designed to provide salaried professionals with timely access to funds. The company's progress underscores its focus on innovation and commitment to financial inclusion.

Operational Excellence and Growth Highlights:

* EWA Program Growth: Emerald Finance has achieved 40 corporate tie-ups for its EWA program, with a target of reaching 60 by the end of FY25 and 250 by FY26.

* Zero NPAs: The company's robust underwriting and risk management practices have ensured zero non-performing assets (NPAs) across both its EWA and MSME lending segments.

* New Initiatives: Emerald Finance is set to launch small-ticket personal loans for its EWA customers by Q4 FY25, further diversifying its product portfolio and catering to evolving customer needs.

Comment on the development Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, "We are thrilled to have reached these significant achievements. Disbursing Rs2 Crore in EWA loans underscores our commitment to empowering employees with timely financial access. At Emerald Finance, we are transforming financial accessibility through our EWA program, ensuring that salaried professionals can access their earnings when they need them the most. Crossing the Rs2 Cr disbursement mark is a proud milestone for us, reaffirming the growing demand for our solutions and the trust we have built with our corporate partners and customers.

Our zero-NPA track record reflects our strong underwriting and risk management practices. As we expand our corporate tie-ups and gear up to launch small-ticket personal loans, we remain committed to empowering individuals with seamless and responsible financial solutions. We remain focused on scaling our offerings and driving financial inclusion through innovative, digital-first solutions."

