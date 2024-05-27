Emerald Finance Reports 20 per cent Surge in FY24 PAT

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), is a dynamic company offer a spectrum of banking products and financial services, announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 FY24.

Key Financial Highlights

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights FY24

* Total Income of Rs 13.36 Cr, YoY growth of 15.64 %

* PBT of Rs 5.85 Cr, YoY growth of 20.06 %

* PAT of Rs 4.14 Cr, YoY growth of 19.84 %

* PAT Margin of 30.97 %, YoY growth of 109 Bps

* EPS of Rs 1.37, YoY growth of 19.91 %

Key Standalone Financial Highlights FY24

* Total Income of Rs 7.42 Cr, YoY growth of 37.31 %

* PBT of Rs 4.06 Cr, YoY growth of 45.20 %

* PAT of Rs 3.01 Cr, YoY growth of 44.84 %

* PAT Margin of 40.49 %, YoY growth of 210 Bps

* EPS of Rs 1.00, YoY growth of 44.53%

Comment on Financial Performance Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, "We are delighted with our financial performance in Q4 & FY24, which reflects the consistent growth and resilience of our core business areas. Our total income and EBITDA have shown commendable year-on-year growth, underscoring our robust financial health and profitability.

We are also excited about our recent strategic initiatives. The grant of ESOPS is a testament to our commitment to aligning employee interests with long-term corporate goals, fostering a culture of ownership and dedication.

Our new partnerships and initiatives to launch an Early-Wage-Access Program demonstrate our ongoing efforts to support our workforce and contribute positively to the community. We are one of the very first companies in India to have a tech platform for the EWA program.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to leveraging our strengths, exploring new opportunities, and delivering sustained growth and value. Our focus will continue to be on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and enhancing operational efficiencies to drive long-term success."

