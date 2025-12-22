EmpowerHER25 Brings Together 300+ Women Entrepreneurs in Pune to Discuss Scalable, Tech-Enabled Business Growth

From left to right: Nikita Vora (Founder), Sujatha Biswas, Nirav Vora, Deepti Diwekar, Tanya Biswas.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: EmpowerHER25, a MarTech and AI-focused summit held at The Orchid, Pune, organised by SHELeadsIndia, concluded in Pune on Thursday, bringing together more than 300 women entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders for a day-long programme centred on business growth, digital adoption and purpose-led entrepreneurship.

The keynote address was delivered by Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas, Co-Founders of Suta, who spoke about the importance of ecosystem-led support for women entrepreneurs navigating the early and growth stages of their businesses. “Every woman who starts a business carries more than just an idea – she carries hope, courage and countless quiet efforts. In a digital-first economy, access to the right guidance and tools can significantly influence outcomes. Platforms such as SHELeadsIndia and initiatives like EmpowerHER create spaces where women can learn, ask questions and grow with confidence. When technology and marketing tools are made accessible and practical, women entrepreneurs are better positioned to scale businesses that create wider impact,” they said.

The summit featured expert-led masterclasses focused on practical, sustainable growth strategies. Soumya Kalluri, Founder of Dwij, led a masterclass on bootstrapped growth, sharing insights on building resilient businesses with limited resources.

Annada Ranade, Founder Director, HR Neeti Pvt Ltd, conducted a masterclass focused on building sustainable growth systems for founder-led businesses. Addressing the challenges of scale, she emphasised the need for simplification and process-driven decision-making. She said, “Growth is not about doing more at once, but about building the right systems and maintaining consistency. When founders simplify processes and focus on structured execution, scaling becomes more predictable and manageable.”

Manjula Nair, Founder & CEO, Creative Bharat, led a session on women in tech entrepreneurship, highlighting opportunities and challenges for women building technology-led ventures.

The panel discussion titled “Profit. Purpose. Power. The New-Age Playbook for Women Entrepreneurs” examined how women-led enterprises are increasingly integrating impact into their core business models. The panel featured Snehal R Singh, (Founder- MSW Publishing), Priyanka K Gupta,( Director at Raaha), and Amita Deshpande (Founder-reCharkha), who noted that businesses aligned with a clear purpose tend to build stronger stakeholder trust and long-term value, with profitability and impact reinforcing rather than competing with each other.

Another panel, “Amplify, Automate, Accelerate – Growth Tools for the Modern Founder,” focused on the role of MarTech and AI in enabling operational efficiency and informed decision-making. Panelists Rujuta Jagtap (Executive Director – SAJ Test Plant), Saundarya Kaushal (Business & Marketing Consultant), and Tanul Mishra (CEO and Founder – Afthonia Lab) highlighted how early adoption of the right digital tools allows founders to optimise time, reduce manual interventions and redirect effort towards strategic growth initiatives.

Speaking on the outcome of the event, Nikita Vora, Founder of SHELeadsIndia, said, “EmpowerHER was designed to address the gap between inspiration and execution. The focus was on practical insights and tools that founders can apply immediately as they build and scale their businesses.”

In addition to knowledge sessions, EmpowerHER25 facilitated mentoring interactions and brand visibility opportunities, positioning itself as a platform for long-term ecosystem building rather than a standalone event.

About SHELeadsIndia

SHELeadsIndia is a community-led platform focused on enabling women entrepreneurs through curated learning, mentorship and collaborative initiatives. Its programmes aim to support women-led businesses in building sustainable, growth-oriented enterprises in a digital-first economy.

