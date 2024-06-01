Empowering a Tobacco-Free Generation: Fame Finders Media's 2024 Campaign

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 1: In recognition of World No Tobacco Day 2024, Fame Finders Media is spearheading a campaign to raise awareness about the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use. Committed to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle, Fame Finders Media has provided a platform for individuals to share their thoughts and take a stand for a healthier future. Fame Finders Media has selected several powerful articles highlighting the urgent need to combat tobacco use, showcasing the voices of numerous contributors.

Dr. THEJO KUMARI AMUDALA

Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala has become the world's first woman to receive the prestigious "Missile Man" Award. Named after Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, India's renowned Missile Man.

Dr. Amudala's journey from the educational confines of government schools in Tirupati to the world's leading business schools is a testament to her resilience and dedication.

Her academic and professional journey is marked by numerous accolades, including the Nelson Mandela Global Peace Award, Padma Bhushan, and the Gandhi Peace Award. She has also won Ms. Universe Winner 2022 title. Below is her article highlighting the essential measures that must be taken for tobacco control.

In light of World No Tobacco Day, Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala emphasizes the urgency of implementing effective measures to combat the global tobacco epidemic. Tobacco use remains one of the leading preventable causes of death worldwide, contributing to a myriad of health issues such as cancer, respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular disorders.

To address this pressing issue, several strategies can be employed:

1. Comprehensive Tobacco Control Policies: Governments must enact and enforce strict tobacco control policies, including bans on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship, as well as implementing smoke-free laws in public spaces.

2. Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating the public about the dangers of tobacco use through multimedia campaigns can help change social norms and discourage tobacco consumption.

3. Tobacco Taxation: Increasing taxes on tobacco products can make them less affordable and deter individuals, particularly youth, from initiating tobacco use.

4. Access to Cessation Services: Providing access to affordable cessation services, including counseling and nicotine replacement therapy, can support individuals in quitting tobacco use.

5. Tobacco-Free Environments: Creating tobacco-free environments in schools, workplaces, and healthcare facilities can further reduce tobacco exposure and encourage cessation efforts.

By implementing these measures, we can progress towards a tobacco-free future, promoting better health outcomes for individuals and communities worldwide. Let's join forces in the fight against tobacco and pave the way for a healthier tomorrow.

Dr. SHAHIR Y. BAJOWALA

Entrepreneur, engineer, and Renaissance man Dr. Shahir Y. Bajowala. From his many interests to his award-winning writings, rare stamp and coin collections, photography, and astronomy, his life is full of discovery and success. His Ph.D. in business administration complements his mechanical engineering expertise.

The combination of artistry, technical knowledge, and entrepreneurship defines Dr. Shahir Y Bajowala. His life motivates people to follow their dreams and leave a legacy of excellence and discovery.

Tobacco-Free, Stay Healthy

Annually on May 31, World Tobacco Day promotes tobacco reduction policies and raises awareness of its harms. The health dangers of tobacco are highlighted on this day to encourage informed lifestyle choices.

As the biggest cause of preventable death worldwide, tobacco smoking is dangerous. Smoking kills 8 million people yearly, mostly from cancer, heart disease, and respiratory illnesses. Smoking harms smokers and others.

Quitting tobacco reduces the risk of significant health disorders and improves quality of life. Quitting tobacco improves your and others' health.

Choosing health over tobacco requires purposeful well-being decisions. By choosing health, you commit to wellness. Healthy eating, exercise, sleep, and stress management are important. A healthy, happy future depends on prioritising health. Invest your time and money on things that keep you happy, healthy, and alive.

Help people quit smoking, support smoke-free environments, and tobacco control policies on World Tobacco Day and beyond. You can reduce tobacco mortality by promoting healthy lifestyles and tobacco awareness.

What we need to burn on a daily basis are calories, not tobacco. Let's fight tobacco and promote health on World Tobacco Day. Understanding tobacco risks and benefits can help everyone quit smoking. We can improve the world by prioritising health.

DHRITIMAN CHAKRABORTY

Dhritiman Chakraborty is from Navi Mumbai, India. He is an International Coaching Federation (ICF) Certified Life and Executive Coach, with 22+ years of corporate experience and 4 years of Coaching and Training experience.

He has shared his respective views on the World No Tobacco Day. Below is the article.

Health is true wealth, and a beautiful mind resides in a healthy body! As we observe World No Tobacco Day, it's crucial to reflect on the deadly impact of tobacco use on our health and well-being. Smoking is a silent killer, gradually taking away our life and health. The financial burden of smoking is not limited to the cost of cigarettes but extends to the medical expenses incurred due to smoking-related illnesses, which sometimes we realize only when it is too late.

Our success and happiness in life do not hinge on the wealth we accumulate but on the physical and mental well-being we achieve. What use is accumulated wealth if health does not support us? I am grateful to the Almighty for keeping me away from smoking throughout my life.

Although I kept myself away from smoking, I used to live a sedentary life for many years. Since 2019, at the age of 42, I started running, and to date, I have run 20 half marathons to improve my health, particularly my heart health. Running has helped me maintain my physical and mental health, giving me the kick I need without taking a puff. My next goal is to run a full marathon by next year.

While we cannot control every aspect of our health, we can definitely take responsibility for doing the right things to keep it in shape. Avoiding tobacco and dedicating regular time to our health ensures a healthy future. Let us all stand together for a tobacco-free world and prioritize our health for a happier, more prosperous life.

Dr. OMKAR PRASAD BAIDYA

Tobacco use in various forms like oral and smoking is very common among young adults and old age groups in both developing and developed nations including India. Tobacco use in any form can increase the risk of 25% of cancer deaths globally.

Medical research has shown that active tobacco smoking can increase the risk of various critical illnesses like Lung Cancer, COPD, Heart Disease, Asthma, Diabetes, and Blindness, and also increase the risk of many cancers like Colon, Cervix, Liver, Stomach, and Pancreatic Cancer. Oral tobacco use can also increase the risk of oral cancers.

Tobacco smoking can not only affect reproductive health in women but also can lead to premature low birth-weight babies. Besides, passive or secondary smokers who stay near active smokers like children and other family members of the smokers, can also suffer from various types of acute and chronic illnesses like respiratory disorders and lung cancer.

That's why, the WHO created the "World No Tobacco Day" to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic as prevention and stopping of tobacco use in any form to lower the global burden of many diseases. Thus, it is advisable to stop tobacco use in any form.

The writer of this article is Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, a Physician, author, and philosopher, who is currently working as an Associate Professor at a Medical Institute, in Kolkata, India. He is a trained physician and completed his MBBS, MD, PhD.

He has received many national and international awards like the Mahatma Gandhi Nobel Peace Award, Dr. BR Ambedkar National Award, Rashtriya Prerna Award, and many more. He has written and published several books on peace, ethics, morality, and human virtues.

Prof. Dr PARIN SOMANI

World No Tobacco Day serves as a crucial reminder of the harmful effects of tobacco on individuals and communities worldwide. It's a day to raise awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocate for effective policies to reduce its consumption. From respiratory issues to cardiovascular diseases, tobacco consumption is linked to a myriad of health problems.

Moreover, it not only affects the users but also those exposed to secondhand smoke. By highlighting these dangers, World No Tobacco Day encourages people to quit smoking and promotes smoke-free environments. It's a call to action for governments, healthcare professionals, and individuals to work together towards a tobacco-free future, ultimately striving for a healthier global population.

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is the Director of the London Organisation of Skills Development. She is an Independent Academic Scholar, TEDx Speaker, Educator, International Motivational Speaker, Author, Writer, Banker, Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Multi-International Award Winner. She has achieved Seven Doctorate degrees and has been recognized Five times in the World Book of Records.

Recently, she has announced her upcoming event under the theme - Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World 2024, scheduled for 7th to 10th August, King's College, Cambridge, UK, and another event - "Skills Live', at similar dates and venue. She also shared her thoughts on the World No Tobacco Day. Have a look below.

Fame Finders Media highlighted the numerous issues caused by tobacco and brought forward valuable insights into the impact of personality on this World No Tobacco Day.

