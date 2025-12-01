Empowering Frontline Heroes: Samprati Foundation Distributes Protective Gear to Surat’s Safai Veers

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 1: Samprati Foundation, guided by the visionary leadership of its Chairman Shri Nirav Shah, successfully conducted a dedicated health-support initiative at the SMC Health Center in Pal, specially organized for the city's Safai Veers—the sanitation warriors who play an essential role in maintaining Surat's position among India's cleanest cities.

Demonstrating his personal commitment to the welfare of these vital frontline workers, Shri Nirav Shah spearheaded the program and oversaw the distribution of UV protection glasses and face masks, aimed at enhancing their safety during daily duties. As the driving force behind Samprati Foundation and an active civic contributor, Shri Nirav Shah has consistently undertaken impactful initiatives centered on public hygiene, health, and upliftment at the grassroots level.

Under his proactive direction, the Foundation continues to launch meaningful projects designed to directly support individuals who contribute significantly to Surat's development. During the event, Shri Nirav Shah acknowledged the crucial role of sanitation workers, calling them the true architects of Surat's achievements, and reiterated the Foundation's commitment to serving them through practical welfare efforts.

The initiative also saw the presence of Surat MP Shri Mukeshbhai Dalal, Swachh Bharat Mission Central In-charge Shri Omshiv Mishra, and Dr. Sameer Gami, who praised the Foundation's efforts and extended their support to the cause led by Shri Nirav Shah.

Samprati Foundation expressed heartfelt appreciation to all dignitaries and participants, reaffirming its dedication to continue working under the stewardship of Chairman Shri Nirav Shah for the advancement and well-being of Surat's community and its frontline workforce.