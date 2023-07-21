Empowering India’s Fitness: Push India Push’s Push-Up Challenge Garners Prestigious Philanthropy Award

New Delhi (India): Mr. Adarsh Somani, Founder of Push India Push, was felicitated with the Excellence in Philanthropy 2023 award at the 20th Edition of the Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum on July 10, 2023, at The JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, organised by AsiaOne Magazine. Mr. Adarsh Somani, Founder of Push India Push started a unique concept of push-up challenge in memory of his father Late Shri Rajendra Somani to take forward his Initiative to make India a fitter nation and unite the people of India through the medium of Sports to achieve the mission, Swasth Bharat.

As a part of the Rajendra Somani Initiative, the first push-up challenge was held atShiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi, Pune, Maharashtra, wherein more than 17000 participants registered to perform push-ups under one roof irrespective of age, sex, caste and religion. The age of participants varied in the range of 18 to 72 years, and even differently-abled also participated in the event. Total prize money was never heard of in an event promoting push-ups as a sport, with total prize money totalling more than Rs. 1 crore. The top 10 participants performing the highest number of push-ups were declared winners in both categories, with first prize being Rs. 25 lacs, 2nd prize being Rs.15 lacs, and 3rd prize being Rs.10 lacs each awarded to male & female participants.

Apart from this, an event was conducted at the NSG Mumbai Hub wherein more than 250 commandos performed push-ups.

An event was conducted at Bombay Gymkhana in the form of Inter Club push-up challenge on the occasion of its 148th Founder’s Day. Members of 7 elite clubs of south Mumbai participated in this event which was held for a noble cause of raising money for the support of paraplegic soldiers of our nation. Each push-up performed by the members of the respective clubs was supported to raise money.

An amount of Rs.5.00 lacs raised through this event was donated to Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Pune, for the wellbeing, care and rehabilitation of our paraplegic soldiers who got injured while performing their duties to protect our nation and us.

The mission is to make India a fitter nation, thereby achieving the mission of Swasth Bharat by not only taking care of physical health but also take care of spiritual and mental health, women empowerment, guidance and motivation to the youth and ensure that happiness quotient of our citizens improves. Fitistan, our fitness partner, has taken up this mission pan India to promote fitness which shall help spread awareness of fitness and help achieve our mission SWASTH BHARAT.

In such a short span, this mission initiated by Mr. Adarsh Somani as a philanthropic activity by way of contribution towards the noble cause of support for the rehabilitation of paraplegic soldiers from different armed forces has been recognised by AsiaOne magazine and conferred on him an award in the category – Excellence in Philanthropy 2023 in the event held.

