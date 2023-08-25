Empowering Menstrual Hygiene for a Sustainable Tomorrow: Mild Cares Launches "Switch2Cup" Campaign

PNN

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25: In a stride towards revolutionizing menstrual hygiene practices and advocating sustainability, Mild Cares proudly introduces its groundbreaking campaign "Switch2Cup." With a firm commitment to promoting menstrual cups as a viable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional sanitary pads, the campaign is set to usher in a new era of menstrual health awareness.

The Menstrual Health Landscape in India

Menstrual health remains a crucial but often overlooked aspect of women's well-being, particularly in rural India. Challenges such as limited access to sanitary napkins, lack of awareness, and societal stigma create barriers for countless women across the country. The "Switch2Cup" campaign aims to shatter these barriers and bring about a positive change in the way menstruation is perceived and managed.

Addressing the Menstrual Stigma

One of the campaign's core objectives is to challenge the entrenched social stigma surrounding menstruation. Through awareness initiatives and educational programs, "Switch2Cup" seeks to dispel myths and taboos that hinder open conversations about menstrual health.

The Power of Menstrual Cups

At the heart of the "Switch2Cup" campaign lies the advocacy for menstrual cups as an innovative and sustainable solution. Menstrual cups offer a host of benefits, including reduced environmental impact, greater comfort, and longer-lasting protection compared to traditional pads. By promoting the use of menstrual cups, Mild Cares aims to empower women to make informed choices about their menstrual health and contribute to a cleaner planet.

Campaign Launch and Collaborative Partnerships

The official launch event for the "Switch2Cup" campaign is scheduled to take place on August 24th, 2023, in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. This noteworthy initiative is being undertaken in conjunction with The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), an initiative of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The campaign has garnered valuable funding support from the esteemed National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI).

The primary objective of the campaign is to distribute GynoCup menstrual cups free of charge to Self Help Groups (SHGs) and women in need. This collaborative endeavor signifies a profound dedication to fostering positive transformations at the grassroots level of society.

Mild Cares, the driving force behind this campaign, has gained the endorsement of the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur. This endorsement serves as a testament to Mild Cares' unwavering commitment to devising innovative solutions that demonstrably enhance the quality of women's lives.

Sandeep Vyas, the Founder and CEO of Mild Cares, stated, "We believe that every woman deserves access to hygienic and sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions. With 'Switch2Cup,' we aim to create a movement that not only empowers women but also drives conversations around menstrual health that are free from stigma and shame."

Deepak Agarwal, IIT Kanpur, stated, “Happy to be part of this function which is penetrating the backward area. We have picked up the area of women health ailments coming at the pregnancy stage and they said they want to search the women in urban areas and women in backward areas to help. So we have selected technology, some status of implementing it and I am very happy to say that this initiative with Mild Cares is one of a very old, well-established startup in the field of Women Health & Hygiene. The function is an astounding success and we hope the women health benefits from it.

“It is a matter of happiness for NICSI - that we got the opportunity to do social service through Mild Cares. We will continue to contribute for the health and development of women in the future as well.” Said Sunny Jain, Company Secretary, NICSI (National Informatics Centre Services Inc.)

Join the Movement

As the "Switch2Cup" campaign gains momentum, Mild Cares invites individuals, organizations, and communities to join the movement. By raising awareness, advocating for change, and embracing menstrual cups, we can collectively make a significant impact on menstrual hygiene practices and environmental sustainability.

For more information about the "Switch2Cup" campaign and how you can get involved, please visit [ https://gynocup.com/pages/switch2cup-initiative ] or contact [9899095800].

Mild Cares is a pioneering feminine hygiene brand dedicated to enhancing women's well-being through innovative and sustainable solutions. With a strong commitment to social responsibility, Mild Cares seeks to transform the way menstrual health is approached and experienced.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor