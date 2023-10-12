Empowering MSMEs: Chintan Shivir on Common Research and Technology Development Hubs inaugurated

New Delhi [India], October 12 : In a bid to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and facilitate the translation of public-funded Research and Development (R&D) into tangible products and processes, the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) has initiated a series of "Chintan Shivirs" under the Common Research and Technology Development Hubs (CRTDH) program.

These shivirs serve as platforms for in-depth discussions and engagement with various stakeholders, read the Ministry of Science and Technology press release.

As part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" initiative, these shivirs aim to strengthen the interaction between CRTDHs and MSMEs, start-ups, and innovators.

The fifth Chintan Shivir under this initiative is being organized on October 13, at the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), New Delhi, read the press release.

The event was inaugurated by Professor Ramesh K Goyal, Vice-Chancellor of DPSRU, and Dr N Kalaiselvi, Secretary of DSIR and Director General of CSIR.

The day began with an overview of CRTDHs and the vision of DPSRU-CRTDH. It will include panel discussions and interactions aimed at addressing the challenges faced by MSMEs and fostering R&D in their operations.

This initiative by DSIR is a step towards promoting the growth of MSMEs by providing them with research infrastructure, technological advancements, and future opportunities in India, read the release.

The Chintan Shivir will serve as a platform for businesses, MSMEs, start-ups, and industries to understand how CRTDH resources can enhance their capacity, boost productivity, and drive innovation, particularly in the affordable healthcare sector.

In a series of discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions, participants will explore how CRTDHs can empower MSMEs and other stakeholders to solve problems, drive innovation, and enhance India's role as a global centre for industrial research and manufacturing in the affordable healthcare sector, read the release.

By providing insights, perspectives, and policy recommendations, this initiative aims to overcome the challenges encountered by MSMEs, innovators, and start-ups and to harness the opportunities that will place India at the forefront of industrial research and manufacturing.

