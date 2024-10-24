Empowering Women Through a Gripping Tale: Jagriti - The Awakening Set to Release Soon

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: The anticipation for Jagriti - The Awakening continues to rise as the release date approaches. This highly awaited film, which addresses the crucial themes of women's safety and empowerment, wrapped up shooting in June and is set to hit theaters later this year. Audiences can expect a powerful and inspiring narrative that sheds light on the grim realities of crimes against women while emphasizing awareness and prevention. Jagriti - The Awakening tells the gripping story of a courageous young woman who, with the support of an honorable lawyer, dares to stand up against society's dark forces. Don't miss the opportunity to witness this bold and impactful tale of justice and resilience.

Directed by Harish Kumar and produced by Pariwar Film Limited in collaboration with Green Eye Private Limited, Jagriti - The Awakening brings to life a powerful story written by Pushkar Sharma and Silpi Shivam. The film features a stellar cast, including Anil Rastogi, Rajniesh Duggal, Vernica Dwivedi, Anjali Patil, Pushkar Sharma, and Garima Jain. Shot across iconic locations in Lucknowsuch as Bakshi Ka Talab, Gomtinagar, Hazratganj, and Aminabadthe city's rich cultural heritage and support for cinematic endeavors greatly contributed to the film's production, helping to vividly portray its impactful narrative.

Firmus Vision PR has partnered as the official PR and media partner for Jagriti - The Awakening, ensuring the film's vital message reaches wide audiences across India and beyond.

Commenting on the film Anjali Patil said " Jagriti is a beacon of hope in a world shrouded by injustice. It's a film that ignites the flames of courage within women, empowering them to rise above adversity and demand their rightful place in society. Through its powerful narrative, Jagriti challenges us to confront our own biases, spark meaningful conversations, and create a world where equality and respect for all are not just ideals, but realities."

Commenting on the film Vernica Dwivedi said " In 'Jagriti,' I play a young woman who refuses to be a victim. My character's journey is about finding her voice and fighting for justice. This film is not just about me; it's about millions of women who have faced similar challenges. I hope 'Jagriti' inspires everyone to stand up against injustice and create a safer world for all ".

Commenting on the film Pushkar Sharma said " Jagriti is a bold and inspiring film that shines a light on the dark side of society. Through the eyes of our protagonist, we witness the strength of the human spirit as she fights for justice. It's a film that will not only entertain but also empower viewers to create a safer world for all ".

"Through Jagriti - The Awakening, we aim to send a strong message to women everywherenever remain silent in the face of injustice. This film is a call to action, encouraging women to raise their voices, fight for their rights, and ensure that justice is served," says Harish Kumar, the film's director.

"We are honored to be part of a film like Jagriti - The Awakening that resonates so deeply with the ongoing struggle for women's empowerment and justice. This film is more than just a storyit's a powerful movement that challenges societal norms and encourages women to stand strong in the face of adversity." Sunil Kumar Singh, Director, Firmus Vision PR

About Pariwar Film Limited: Pariwar Film Limited is a prominent Indian production house with a rich and diverse history of producing films that have captivated audiences for generations. The company's roster boasts a stellar lineup of talented filmmakers, actors, and technicians who have contributed to the success of numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Pariwar Film Limited has established long-standin among others. Pariwar Film Limited to produce a wide range of films across various genres, languages, and regions, ensuring a diverse and engaging catalogue for viewers.

About Green Eye Private Limited: Green Eye Private Limited is a dynamic and innovative production house that has rapidly emerged as a prominent player in the Indian digital content landscape. Known for its cutting-edge approach to storytelling and its focus on creating engaging content that resonates with modern audiences, Green Eye Private Limited has gained recognition for producing high-quality short films, web series, and digital media. With a talented team of filmmakers, actors, and technicians, the company is committed to pushing the boundaries of digital storytelling and delivering exceptional content that captivates viewers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor