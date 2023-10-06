EnrichTV and Master Del Pe Forge a Powerful Alliance for Holistic Transformation

L-R Master Del Pe along with Founders of Enrich TV Ms. Bhakti Mehta and Mr. Kirit Mehta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: EnrichTV, the pioneering Satellite TV channel and OTT platform dedicated to promoting holistic success and life mastery, is excited to announce an inspiring collaboration with the internationally acclaimed Spiritual Master and Healing Guru, Master Del Pe. This partnership marks a significant milestone in EnrichTV’s commitment to providing users with a comprehensive guide to achieving a fulfilling life. Thus ENRICHTV emerges as a shining beacon of hope and inspiration.

Master Del Pe, with his diverse background and expertise, is a spiritual master, healer, anything-esoteric-expert, divine alchemist, spiritual technologist, martial arts master, a world expert in the 12 styles of meditation, engineer, and social transformer. He is also known as a spiritual entrepreneur advocating the philosophy of ‘flying high with 2 big wings – spiritual and material’. Author of 12 books on self-care, self-development, and self-mastery, he has created over 200 courses through his organizations. Master Del Pe has positively impacted the lives of over 400,000 clients globally in his travels to over 100 countries. Master’s mission is supported by his wife, Rega Stellar Pe who is a life mentor coach, healer, author, and the Managing Partner at MDP BElife.

The collaboration between EnrichTV and Master Del Pe will empower audiences with access to live training sessions, paid and free online healing sessions, as well as the opportunity to delve into a synergistic blend of courses, events, workshops, retreats, and coaching sessions. Master Del Pe’s profound wisdom, healing expertise and esoteric-knowhow will now be available on EnrichTV, enriching the platform’s diverse content.

Master Del Pe: “I am thrilled to join forces with EnrichTV to bring holistic wisdom and transformative experiences to a global audience. EnrichTV shares our vision of making knowledge accessible to all, and together, we will empower millions to unlock their full potential, aiming to bring true success, balance, fulfillment, enlightenment, and longevity.

Mr. Kirit Mehta, Founder & Managing Director EnrichTV and Former Founder and Promoter of Aastha TV stated that “At EnrichTV, we believe in the power of education and transformation. Master Del Pe’s teachings align perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to host this extraordinary collaboration. It’s a unique opportunity for our audience to embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth.”

Bhakti Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO at EnrichTV further added, “We proudly stand as the pioneers of the world’s premier television channel and a global hub dedicated to coaching, mentoring, motivation, and empowerment. Our guiding principle, ‘Dream. Believe. Achieve,’ in partnership with Master Del Pe, drives our mission to leave an indelible mark on the lives of more than one billion people. EnrichTV breaks free from traditional education, introducing a groundbreaking digital resource designed to awaken your latent potential and unleash the inner greatness within you.”

To enhance the learning experience further, EnrichTV has introduced a revolutionary mobile application. This app is currently available on the Jio Store and Play Store, and Apple users can look forward to its launch on the iOS store soon. This app allows individuals to access the wisdom and teachings of world leaders, spiritual gurus, and experts from diverse fields anytime, anywhere.

Unlock the profound teachings of Master Del Pe, accessible worldwide through Enrich TV’s global platform.

EnrichTV’s mission is to break down geographical, cultural, linguistic, age, gender, educational, social, and financial barriers, making world-class expertise accessible to all. With six verticals, ten categories, and a vast library of over 1000 videos featuring 500+ speakers from around the world in 50+ countries, EnrichTV is on a relentless mission to make knowledge universally accessible.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to transform your life, unlock your potential, and embark on a journey of self-discovery with EnrichTV and Master Del Pe.

Enrich TV: The Ultimate Gateway to Holistic Success and Life Mastery. In a world where traditional education and employment systems fail, EnrichTV emerges as a beacon of hope and inspiration. As the premier TV channel and digital platform, EnrichTV provides curated holistic transformational coaching, mentoring, healing, and motivational content transcending conventional education boundaries. EnrichTV caters to ten life-changing categories: Wealth, Business, Career, Health, Wellness, Spirituality, Personal Growth, Women Empowerment, Relationships, and Parenting. Available in English, Hindi, and multiple Indian regional languages, EnrichTV connects learners with wisdom in their native language for deeper understanding and transformation.

Master Del Pe: Master Del Pe is an internationally acclaimed spiritual and healing guru known for his diverse background and expertise in advanced esoteric knowledge, spiritual technology, divine alchemy, martial arts, 12 styles of meditation, and an author of 12 books. For his advanced disciples, he is more known to be a mentor who trains people to ‘master life ahead of its time’. He has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands worldwide through his life-mentoring, healings, teachings, and retreats in his ashram, nestled in the serene mountains of the Philippines. Master Del Pe is the founder of three international organizations dedicated to self-care, self-development, self-mastery, and the training for leaders of leaders, namely – BElife Institute for Higher Consciousness (BIHC), Wisdom Institute for Leadership and Global Advancement (WILGA) and the World Institute for Incurable Diseases (WIID).



If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor