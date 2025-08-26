Entrepreneur Aman Dwivedi Leads McKayn Consulting to Rapid Digital Success

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 26: McKayn Consulting, a performance-driven digital marketing and affiliate agency, has announced that it has crossed the milestone of generating over USD 2 million in sales for its e-commerce clients within just 18 months of operations.

Founded by entrepreneur Aman Dwivedi, McKayn Consulting specializes in delivering measurable growth for e-commerce brands through data-backed strategies, conversion-focused campaigns, and custom-built performance funnels. The company currently manages more than 25 active clients across various e-commerce categories.

Initially focusing on search engine optimization and performance-based campaigns, the agency adapted its strategies to changing market dynamics, including search engine algorithm shifts, and expanded its expertise into affiliate and conversion marketing. This adaptability has allowed McKayn Consulting to provide consistent results for its partners in an evolving digital landscape.

Speaking on the milestone, Founder and CEO Aman Dwivedi said, "Our focus has always been on building sustainable and performance-focused partnerships. The $2 million achievement reflects not just our growth, but also the trust of our clients who rely on us to deliver tangible results."

The company's operations are further strengthened by Ayush Raj, Head of Staff, who works closely with the leadership team to ensure smooth execution of projects and client success.

Along with its client-facing services, McKayn Consulting has also taken initiatives to mentor aspiring digital professionals, particularly from smaller towns, encouraging skill development and long-term career growth in the online economy.

With a focus on scaling its affiliate and performance marketing solutions, the firm aims to expand its presence across new markets and continue delivering impactful outcomes for e-commerce businesses worldwide.

