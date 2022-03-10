ENV Media enters into a commercial partnership with anyIP

ENV Media signs an agreement with anyIP to deliver innovative technology, commercial content, and acquisition campaigns to improve AnyIP's organic presence and deliver organic growth.

"We are very excited about our partnership with ENV Media. They are highly experienced in brand awareness, marketing, and online presence, which enables them to identify key components able to increase our visibility in the SERP and contribute to our mission." - anyIP said in a statement.

Through this partnership, ENV Media will take ownership of the anyIP.io front-end, content, and marketing, in exchange for a rev share model on commercial traffic.

"This partnership is perfect for us as it allows us to utilize our proprietary front-end platform, great resources, and years of knowledge of the Indian online market. India is an important market for online expansion, making India a focus area with this partnership." - Mattias Bergehed, ENV Media.

With over 15 years of experience, anyIP knows the ins and outs of fast, anonymous online requests. With the help of their sophisticated proprietary software, anyIP is able to deliver the fastest rotating proxies in the industry.

ENV Media was founded in 2019 and is engaged in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry. The company attracts numbers of online gambling players through various products and services such as search engine optimisation, social and referral acquisitions and directs them to a number of B2B customers within the iGaming vertical. ENV Medias primarily focuses on customers who operate gambling websites on their own websites in India. Our customers use a network of marketing partners, mainly known as affiliates, to promote their services and products, to attract more online players to their websites. Our iGaming operators remunerate EsseN Videri Media for each online player that it generates for the operator through such websites as , and . ENVs core market is primarily regions around Southeast Asia. The company has 15 employees and the headquarters is located in Sofia, Bulgaria.

