EPS Gears up for Next Phase of Growth with Key Leadership Moves

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (/NewsVoir): Payment technology leader, Electronic Payment and Services Pvt. Ltd. (EPS) has announced two key appointments as part of its growth strategy. Manohar Bhoi, a payment management expert with more than 25 years of experience in IT projects and operations, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer from his previous role as President - Operations. Meanwhile, payments specialist Anurag Nigam has joined as the Chief Business Officer to drive business development.

Manohar is widely recognized for his contributions in handling transaction processing and establishing India's first shared network payment system (SWADHAN), as well as leading ATM outsourcing projects. Manohar has played a significant role in setting up ATM-managed service centers for major players such as Euronet and FSS. He has worked with top orgzations including TCS, Euronet India, FSS, and India Switch Company, where he has showcased exceptional skills in migration and modernization of switching technology, making substantial contributions to the payments industry in India. Manohar holds an electrical engineering degree and a postgraduate degree in information technology.

"I am honored to be appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of this esteemed orgzation. With my experience in payment management and IT projects, and the support of our talented team, I am committed to driving our vision forward and achieving new heights of success. Our goal is to break new grounds in the industry, and I am excited to lead the charge towards that goal. We will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders, and I am eager to begin this new chapter in our journey," said Manohar Bhoi.

Whereas Anurag Nigam brings over 26 years of experience in the ATM/payments industry, with a focus on managed services, outsourcing, white label ATM operations, and break-fix services. He has led global relationships and managed IT/ITES projects for numerous Fortune 500 clients, including General Electric (GE), the American multinational conglomerate.

Upon joining the team, Anurag Nigam stated, "I am thrilled to join EPS at such an exciting time, and I see a bright future ahead for the company. The upcoming phase of growth is teeming with exciting possibilities, especially in ATM-managed services and the digital financial inclusion of MSMEs through open APIs. With EPS's proven track record of upholding strong ethics and compliance frameworks, coupled with its highly motivated team, I have no doubt that we are poised for continued success. It's an honour to be part of such a dynamic and innovative company that truly values its employees and fosters a culture of excellence."

Welcoming both, M Mamallan, CMD of EPS said, "We are delighted to welcome two exceptional leaders to our team. Manohar is an invaluable asset to any orgzation in the payment industry, and we are fortunate to have him with us. His unwavering commitment to driving operational excellence and growth have made a significant impact on the payments landscape in India."

"We are equally excited to welcome Anurag to the EPS family. With his proven track record in growing and scaling payment businesses, and his exceptional industry relationships, Anurag will be a critical driver of our future growth. We are confident that his inclusion in our team will accelerate our company's growth trajectory and enable us to break new ground. These key appointments reflect our confidence in our team and our unwavering focus on driving growth and innovation in the payment services sector. We believe that our continued investment in exceptional leadership talent is crucial to maintaining our position as a leading player in the industry, and we look forward to the contributions of both Manohar and Anurag as we continue to push boundaries and expand our business."

EPS has a successful track record in delivering new-age payment services to major banks in India, including State Bank of India, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, and Central Bank of India. EPS is proud to be a part of India's digital payments revolution. EPS was recently recognized with "Great Place to Work" certification that makes it one of the most preferred workplaces in the country.

Electronic Payment and Services Pvt. Ltd. (EPS) is a leading payment technology service provider in India and has been a pioneer of ATM outsourcing in India, with around 12,000 ATMs under management across India for top Banks. The company also provides cross-channel, full-spectrum technology solutions across the digital payments value chain and has handled over 3.4 Bn digital transactions in the last one year. EPS was founded in 2011 with a profound vision of emerging as a leading provider of technology solutions in the retail banking and payments system. EPS offers ATM services with flexible engagement models such as Brown Label ATM Services, and Managed Services. It is one of the market leaders in end-to-end Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operations & Outsourcing Services, and ATM Managed Services. EPS manages end-to-end ATM Operations, 24x7 ATM Managed Services Centre, Transaction Processing Services, Card Management Services, and Outsourcing Services. EPS' ATMs' operating metrices are one of the best in the industry with an annual average of 130 transaction per day per ATM. EPS is PCI DSS 3.2.1, ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 9001:2015 certified, and its EFT Switch is certified and adheres to security standards setup by NPCI.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor