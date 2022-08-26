Equator Advanced Appliances launches EW 830 in India

August 26: Equator Advanced Appliances, one of the USA’s leading home appliance brands, recently launched its Front-Load Fully Automatic Washing Machines 10.2 kg EW 830 in India. The brand aims to capture the Indian sentiment with its unique proposition of “SAREE WASH CYCLE”, customized for the most delicate Indian fabrics such as Chiffon and Silk.

The Super Washer has other unique Wash Cycles, such as the SANITIZE feature that can heat water up to 74ºC to kill germs and viruses. The ALLERGEN cycle helps get rid of dust mites and bugs that can cause allergies, especially bedbugs. Another interesting feature of the product is the Direct Drum Inverter Motor – It is an innovative belt-free technology with a spin speed of 1400 rpm directly connected to the drum that makes the motor stable and efficient while increasing the durability of the washing machine and reducing the noise and vibration during the wash and spin cycle.

The Equator entered India in 2020 with a 100% Dry Clothes Feature washing machine range and a first-of-its-kind Dual Vent Technology that converts drying mode from Venting to Ventless with the press of a button. The company continues to provide eco-friendly, problem-solving appliances. With its headquarters in Pune and warehousing in Mumbai, the consumer durables brand plans to take a slow and steady approach toward growing its customer base over the next few years. The company is planning to increase its product portfolio over the next few months and will be introducing a range of new products during the upcoming festive season.

Atul Vir, Founder& CEO, Equator Advanced Appliances, says, “We have been working on designing customized appliances as per local markets across the globe. Keeping in mind the different application demands as per usability, we want to offer a unique experience to our customer in order to stand out in the market.”

Vir adds, “We strive to offer superior customer service, technical support, product distribution, parts supply, sales training, and all those services that make us a valued player in the appliance industry.”

Backed by Equator’s 2-year manufacturer warranty, priced at INR 46,990, the machines will be available at Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and PaytmMall.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is located in Houston, Texas, USA and has a presence across North America, Europe, UAE and SE Asia. The company offers the most efficient, highest quality and technologically advanced household appliances. It provides a wide array of products such as Laundry Appliances, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, Wine Coolers, Beverage Centers, Microwaves, Freezers, Range Hoods, Cooktops, etc. Equator products have been the recipient of multiple innovation awards.

Equator’s vision is to make appliances that ease labour, time and energy in doing household chores. The company has designed the best-in-class technology that saves Energy, Water, and Detergent. The products also help reduce pollutants which contaminate water resources. The brand is committed to the global responsibility towards managing Earth’s resources and preventing waste without any loss of performance.

For more information, please visit: www.EquatorAppliances.in

