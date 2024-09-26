Equirus Group Announces Strategic Equity Stake in Raghnall Insurance Broking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Equirus Group, a leading diversified financial services firm, has received regulatory approval for a strategic equity stake in Raghnall Insurance Broking, an innovator in insurance and risk management. This partnership is set to redefine the insurance and management landscape in India, targeting a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of INR 1,000 crores by FY28, with INR 400 crores projected for this year.

This strategic investment brings together Equirus Group’s extensive experience in investment banking, wealth management, and financial and risk & insurance advisory with Raghnall's deep-rooted expertise in insurance broking. Together, they will provide clients with a wide range of financial products, including enhanced tools and strategies to manage risks and secure financial growth, enabling businesses and individuals to confidently achieve their financial goals and value creation along with greater efficiency and security.

Amit Goel & Yagnesh Dosshi, Directors of Raghnall Insurance Broking, expressed enthusiasm and stated, “The equity investment from Equirus Group marks a pivotal moment in our journey. This endorses the business built and creates a strategic relationship that would enhance our ability to deliver unparalleled risk management and insurance services, offering our clients a blend of strategic insight and service excellence. Together, we will empower businesses to thrive.”

Ajay Garg, Managing Director of Equirus Group, shared his thoughts and said, “The investment into Raghnall Insurance Broking will help integrate teams to strengthen and expand our value proposition, providing integrated business risk solutions that address the multifaceted needs of our clients. We are committed to guiding our clients with the right advice needed in their value creation journey while ensuring they are well-equipped to manage risks and seize opportunities.”

Altrim Consultants acted as the strategic advisor for Raghnall Insurance Broking on this deal. Transaction Square LLP provided the financial due diligence and Legalogic assisted in finalizing transaction agreements.

About Equirus:

Equirus Group is a leading full-service financial services firm specializing in investment banking, institutional securities, wealth management, portfolio management, HNI broking and insurance solutions. With a “Client Always First” approach and a proven track record of delivering value creation, Equirus has built impeccable credentials across domains and sectors. Equirus has completed more than 285 transactions across M&A, PE, IPOs, QIPs, Rights Issues, and Structured Finance, raising USD 12 billion in the process across sectors over the last 17 years, and has created a differentiation for itself through its ability to structure and deliver transactions in line with the client's requirements. For more details: https://www.equirus.com/

About Raghnall Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd:

Raghnall Insurance Brokers helps clients and their employees grow their business, wealth, and health by protecting and managing both business and personal risks. The company specializes in insurance, reinsurance, risk management, and related areas. Raghnall's success is built on professionalism, independence, and a commitment to always prioritizing clients' interests. As India's leading insurance broker and risk advisor in the MSME segment, Raghnall offers data-driven risk solutions and advisory services to large commercial enterprises, MSMEs, start-ups, and individual clients. For more details: https://www.raghnall.co.in/

