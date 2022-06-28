Equity falls after three straight session rise, Sensex slips over 300 pts

33 am, Sensex was at 52,850.41 points, down 310.87 points or 0.58 per cent, whereas Nifty was at15,730.50 points, down 101.55 points or 0.64 per cent.

Among the individual stocks, Asian Paints, Titan, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, and Bajaj Finserv were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies, while ONGC, Mahindra and Mahindra, BPCL, Reliance Industries, and ITC were the top five gainers, National Stock Exchange data showed.

Besides other factors, consistent weakness in the Indian currency rupee too has a negative bearing on the financial markets.

"The sentiments have taken a hit amid deteriorating global growth prospects and as the central banks look to act aggressively in their battle against inflationary forces," said Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President - Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking.

( With inputs from ANI )

