eSaral Launches Rs 3 Crore Sangharsh Samman Scholarship 2025 to Support 1,000 Deserving Students

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], June 4: EdTech platform eSaral has launched the Sangharsh Samman Scholarship 2025, a Rs3 crore initiative to provide free access to premium learning courses for 1,000 deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Founded by IITians and top educators from Kota, eSaral has supported hundreds of students since 2021. With this expansion, the scholarship is now a nationwide effort to build a more equitable education system.

"We've always believed talent is everywhere it's the opportunity that's missing," said Saransh Gupta, Co-founder and CEO. "With Sangharsh Samman, we're removing that barrier."

Real Impact, Real Access

The scholarship covers full access to eSaral's flagship courses for JEE, NEET, and school exams at no cost and with no compromise in quality or support.

Selected students will receive:

- Teachers of 3 AIR-1 | 35000+ IITians

- 5-layered personal mentorship and academic guidance

- 5-layered doubt-solving sessions and digital study materials

- Daily Live classes by top Kota educators

Full parity with paid students no separate tracks, no reduced features

Courses Offered

Scholarship recipients can access eSaral's top-tier programs from Class 8 to 12, including droppers:

- Warrior - 1-year course for JEE/NEET droppers

- Prahaar - 1-year course for Class 12 + JEE/NEET

- BrahMos - 2-year course for Class 11-12 + JEE/NEET

- Agni - 3-year plan from Class 10 to 12 + JEE/NEET

- Shakti - 4-year integrated JEE/NEET prep from Class 9

- Vajra - 5-year course from Class 8 to 12 , including complete JEE/NEET preparation.

Who is Eligible?

The scholarship is open to:

- Students from low-income families (with income proof)

- Students who have lost one or both parents

- Children of armed forces, police, or paramilitary martyrs

Applications are now open via eSaral's official form. A transparent verification process will follow before onboarding.

Stories That Inspire

Since its inception, Sangharsh Samman has enabled remarkable transformations:

- Viplav, from a thatched hut, is now at IIT Bombay and headed to UC Berkeley

- Sanjay, a laborer's son, cracked IIT with structured mentorship

- Vikram, once herding buffaloes, is now pursuing MBBS

"These aren't just success stories they're proof that access changes everything," added Saransh Gupta.

A Vision for Bharat

At eSaral, the goal is simple yet powerful: make quality education Affordable, Accessible, and Thoughtful.

- Affordable: High-quality learning shouldn't come with a high price.

- Accessible: Students in villages deserve the same as those in cities.

- Thoughtful: Beyond content eSaral delivers care, mentorship, and motivation.

eSaral is more than an edtech platform it's a learning revolution, empowering the next generation of India's thinkers and achievers.

To apply for the Sangharsh Samman Scholarship 2025:

https://forms.gle/3SHU6NhkmoU52dnP8

To learn more about eSaral's mission and offerings visit, www.eSaral.com

