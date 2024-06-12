Estella Style Salon led by makeup artist Ruby Khasa opens in Gurgaon

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 12: Estella Style Salon, led by one of India's best-known makeup artists, Ruby Khasa, and her husband and partner Sandeep Khasa, has opened in Gurgaon with a promise to deliver unmatched beauty services and experience to patrons.

With over 10 years of experience in the makeup industry, Khasa is passionate about revolutionising the beauty industry by ensuring patrons receive original products and satisfying services.

"We are observing that customers are not getting the quality products and authenticity in the salon industry of late. At Estella Style Salon, we aim to change that by ensuring the use of only genuine and original products. Our customers will feel the difference once they experience our services," says Khasa.

Estella Style Salon is a luxury salon that offers a wide range of services including nail care, hair styling, makeup, and basic parlour services. It also offers personally curated and customised therapies and treatments for glowing and youthful skin. The salon employs highly skilled and trained professionals dedicated to providing 100% satisfaction to all clients.

Khasa, known for her precision, personalised touch, and incredible attention to detail, brings her expertise and passion to Estella Style Salon. As a top-rated and award-winning bridal and party makeover freelancer based in the National Capital Region, she has made a name for herself with her magical touch that makes clients feel beautiful inside and out.

"Make your happy day a little merrier and your dull day shinier with our services. We believe everyone is beautiful, and a little magic can make you feel even more amazing. Our customised therapies and treatments are designed to give you glowing, youthful skin," adds Khasa.

Estella Style Salon is set to become the premier beauty chain in North India, offering a luxurious and satisfying beauty experience to all clients. The salon opened on June 7 and is located in sector 36A near Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor