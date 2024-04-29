Ethiopian Airlines Takes Flight into the Future with Verteil's Cutting-Edge NDC Technology

BusinessWire India

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 29: Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, has expanded the reach of its New Distribution Capability (NDC) content through a strategic collaboration with Verteil Technologies, a global leader in NDC technology.

This alliance signifies a pivotal moment in Ethiopian Airlines' commitment to further modernize its customer satisfaction, as it aims to broaden the availability of its NDC content across Verteil's extensive global network of Travel Sellers. The partnership seeks to enhance travel experiences by providing seamless connectivity and greater accessibility to Ethiopian Airlines' NDC offerings.

With Verteil's advanced NDC distribution solution, Ethiopian Airlines can significantly expand distribution reach across Verteil's global network of Travel Sellers, whilst being able to offer a seamless and efficient experience for both travel agents using NDC technology. This collaboration allows Ethiopian Airlines to provide real-time access to the latest fares, ancillary services, and personalized options to Travel Sellers.

Jerrin Jos, Founder & CEO of Verteil Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Ethiopian Airlines, the leading airline in Africa. This partnership not only strengthens Verteil's leadership position in NDC distribution within the African market but also underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in air travel distribution globally. We are excited to contribute our expertise to Ethiopian Airlines, facilitating their global outreach by efficiently connecting with key travel sellers worldwide."

Lauding the partnership, Rahel Assefa, Ethiopian Airlines Group Vice President of Marketing said, "Ethiopian being in a continuous evolution of aviation technology and commitment to enhancing global customer experiences, the strategic collaboration with Verteil's NDC technology marks a pivotal advancement. We strongly believe that this partnership is instrumental in propelling our NDC-driven distribution strategies forward, underscoring our dedication to excellence and innovation in air travel distribution. We look forward to achieving further successes stemming from this partnership that will translate into availing the best customer experience."

Travel Agents/Sellers booking through Ethiopian Airlines will benefit from the advantages of Verteil's NDC technology, including real-time updates, tailored recommendations, and an enhanced user interface. Ethiopian Airlines' embrace of cutting-edge technology reaffirms its position as a leader in meeting the evolving needs of modern travelers.

