eTrade Announces to Expand its Workforce by 50 per cent in FY23-24

New Delhi [India], November 3: eTrade, India's leading e-commerce aggregator, is excited to announce its plans to bolster its workforce by an additional 50 per cent by the end of 2023-24. Currently, the company has manpower strength of over 150 employees including Industry leaders & veterans across functions. This has been complemented by building best-in-class Workplace policies and talent practices that support Talent attraction, development, & retention.

As the digital landscape rapidly evolves, eTrade recognizes the importance of nurturing a skilled workforce that is capable of driving innovation while delivering exceptional customer experiences. By augmenting its team, eTrade is committed to enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its vendor base. With a dedicated focus on investing in People programs and building a robust Talent strategy, eTrade aims to stay ahead of the curve by recruiting and developing top talent with deep expertise in e-commerce, technology, retail, and data analytics.

Commenting on the same, Anuj Bhatia, Founder of eTrade said "We firmly believe that our people are the driving force behind our success. By increasing our workforce, we aim to not only expand our capabilities but also create more opportunities for talented individuals who are passionate about e-commerce, technology, retail, and data analytics."

"At eTrade, we also understand that a healthy and fulfilled workforce is crucial for sustained success. Therefore, we are significantly investing in employee growth and development. We also prioritize employee well-being by offering comprehensive wellness programs that address mental health support, fitness incentives, and robust health insurance benefits.", he further added.

As part of its commitment to investing in its people, eTrade introduced creative incentives such as "Change Leaders", "Culture Champions" and the prestigious "Excellence Awards" to recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements by its employees. In addition to these unique incentives, eTrade places a significant emphasis on employee well-being. By introducing these creative incentives and prioritizing employee well-being, eTrade aims to cultivate a culture that nurtures growth, innovation, and holistic wellness.

"The most important pillar of the eTrade People strategy is a focus on employee development", says Manish Singhai, CEO of eTrade. "Through personalized training and mentorship programs, employees are encouraged to build their skills and take ownership of their career aspirations. This approach has not only enhanced individual growth but has fostered a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and collaboration.", he further added.

eTrade focuses on both segments of Talent i.e. Industry veterans with experience in the e-commerce & retail ecosystem and young talent from top Business & engineering campuses of the country. Over the last few months, the company has hired its employees from leading organizations like Amazon, Flipkart, Google, etc, and also from some of India's top campuses like IIMs, XLRI, MDI, SP Jain, IITs, BITS & NITs.

eTrade, a USD 250 Million Indian Start-up is an AI-enabled e-commerce aggregator that is enabling domestic and global SMBs and blue chip companies to expand their penetration across the e-commerce platforms in India. Utilizing its AI and ML-driven data intelligence, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a strong distribution network, the company has successfully delivered a seamless platform to more than 500 brands to bolster online operations and improve market penetration. The organization presently oversees a sizable assortment of more than 4.0 million SKUs from important markets like Home, Auto, Lawn & Garden, Pets, Laptops, and Consumer Durables.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, the company has its offices and warehouses across metros and semi-metros with its state-of-the-art facility, located in Gurugram spanning over an area of 22000 sq ft. The company's success has been defined on the basis of its world-class HR initiatives which greatly emphasize employee satisfaction to a great extent that results in improving customer experiences and business outcomes.

