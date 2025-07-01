European Union Cheese Campaign Enters Third Year with an Indian Flair

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 1: The French Dairy Board (CNIEL), supported by the European Union, brings back its 'Full of Character' campaign for its third chapter in India. Continuing its mission to showcase the rich heritage, high quality, and irresistible flavour of authentic French cheese, the campaign is set to capture the hearts of Indian cheese enthusiasts through immersive events and experiences. The theme for the 2025 edition is: French cheese meets Indian street food.

Over the past two years, the 'Full of Character' campaign has delighted cheese lovers across India through in-store promotions, culinary workshops, tastings, and expert-led masterclassessuccessfully positioning authentic French cheese such as Brie, Camembert, Comte, Emmental, etc. as a premium ingredient.

Reflecting on the campaign's success, Emilie Martin, Managing Director APAC at CNIEL, says, "'Full of Character' has played a significant role in introducing the Indian market to the depth, diversity, and adaptability of authentic French cheese. This year, we aim to create a lasting impact by fusing the rich heritage of French cheese with the bold flavours of Indian street food. It's a celebration of the art of cheesemaking, cross-cultural exchange, and innovation."

2025: The third chapter

As this year marks the third year of the triennial campaign, the Board aims to amplify its efforts with a renewed focus on the fusion of French cheese and Indian street food. The 2025 edition will spotlight the pairing of French cheese with Indian flavours and local ingredients, showcasing its versatility beyond continental cuisine. The focus will be on the fusion of French cheese like Brie, Comte, Emmental with lip-smacking Indian street food, reinforcing its adaptability to local palates.

This year's campaign will include:

- Retail activations to enhance visibility and accessibility for consumers.

- Collaborations with leading food content creators to develop innovative, fusion-style recipes.

- Networking events with food bloggers, industry leaders, and culinary experts to discuss emerging trends.

- An experiential workshop for the food content creators led by award-winning cheesemonger Francois Robin to showcase the versatility of French cheese.

- Culinary workshops by Francois Robin, aimed at equipping budding chefs with skills to integrate French cheese into Indian cuisine

Commitment to sustainability

Beyond celebrating flavour and innovation, sustainability remains central to the 'Full of Character' campaign. The French Dairy Board continues to advocate for responsible dairy farming and conscious cheese making, working with farmers and producers who uphold high standards of animal welfare and environmental stewardship. From championing authentic taste to promoting sustainable practices, the campaign ensures that European cheese remains both a culinary delight and an environmentally conscious choicenot just in Europe, but across Indian and international markets.

