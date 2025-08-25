EverythingAboutWater Expo 2025: A Global Gathering for Sustainable Water Solutions

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], August 25: Earth Water Foundation is pleased to inform the industry about the upcoming 20th edition of the EverythingAboutWater Expo & Conclave 2025, which will take place from 28th to 30th August 2025 at Hall No. 12A, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Recognized as South Asia's largest event dedicated to water and wastewater management, the expo is set to bring together key stakeholders from across the globe.

Celebrating 20 Years of Industry Impact

Now in its 20th year, the EverythingAboutWater Expo has built a reputation as a powerful platform for innovation, dialogue, and collaboration in the water sector. The 2025 edition will continue to promote sustainable water solutions while facilitating engagement between industry leaders, technology providers, policymakers, and environmental experts.

Expected Participation and Industry Response

The three-day show is expected to welcome over 10,000 visitors and feature participation from more than 150 exhibiting companies. In addition to showcasing state-of-the-art technologies, the event will see over 50 product launches designed to address critical water management challenges. The exhibition space has already been completely sold out, demonstrating strong industry confidence and interest.

Conference and Training Highlights

The event will also feature two major knowledge-sharing platforms. The 20th EverythingAboutWater International Conference will be held on 28th August 2025, bringing together over 25 globally renowned water experts to share insights on pressing issues such as wastewater reuse, water security, circular economy practices, and policy innovation.

On 29th August 2025, a hands-on Advanced Level Training on ETP, STP, and ZLD Design, Calculation, and Troubleshooting will take place, offering valuable technical knowledge for water professionals and plant designers.

Global Reach and International Participation

This edition will welcome international participation from countries including China, Italy, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Japan. The presence of global exhibitors and country pavilions reinforces the expo's growing international stature as a key destination for business and innovation in water and wastewater management.

Sponsors and Industry Partners

The event is supported by some of the most respected names in the water sector. IOTAFLOW/ NICO Nanobubble joins as the Platinum Sponsor, Vishvaraj Environment Limited is confirmed as the Diamond Sponsor, while Jain Irrigation and Welspun DI Pipes Ltd. are on board as Gold Sponsors. Jinnys Co. Ltd. and Energenius Technologies Pvt. Ltd. are confirmed as Silver Sponsors, and MacSun Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is supporting the event as the Badges and Lanyard Sponsor. The Embassy of Israel is participating as the official Country Partner, further enhancing the international collaboration the expo aims to foster.

Government Endorsements and Institutional Support

The EverythingAboutWater Expo 2025 is backed by the strong support of key government programs and national missions, including the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Swachh Bharat Mission, Make in India, Startup India, NITI Aayog, National Water Mission, and TERI. Their collective involvement ensures that the event aligns with national priorities on water security, sustainability, and innovation.

Support from Leading Industry Bodies

Several reputed trade and industry associations have extended their support to the event, further amplifying its credibility and reach. These include the Irrigation Association of India, Purchasing Professionals Forum - India, RCCI, SME Chamber of India, MRAI (Material Recycling Association of India), International Water Management Institute, All India Association of Industries, Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerce, and SPE India (Society of Petroleum Engineers - India Chapter).

Distinguished Invitees and Delegates

A number of senior dignitaries and key government officials are being invited to grace the event. These include Mr. Nelapatla Ashok Babu, Director at the National Water Mission; Ms. Archana Varma, IAS and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti; Mr. KC Meena, Chief Engineer, Delhi Jal Board; and Mr. A. Muralidharan, Deputy Adviser at NITI Aayog. Also expected are ambassadors and officials from several countries, including Israel, Indonesia, Austria, Libya, Portugal, Seychelles, Jamaica, and El Salvador, highlighting the global interest in India's growing water and environment sector.

Exhibitor Spotlight

The EverythingAboutWater Expo 2025 will feature a dynamic range of exhibitors across water treatment, filtration, automation, smart metering, chemical dosing, and environmental sustainability. Some of the featured exhibitors include VA Tech Wabag, Re Sustainability Limited, Hanna Equipments (India) Pvt. Ltd., Oxyzone Air Pvt. Ltd., Alpha UV, Zilmet S.p.A., FluxGen Sustainable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aquasense Private Limited, Doshion Polyscience Pvt. Ltd., Time Technoplast Ltd., Micro Hydrochem Pvt. Ltd., Eltech Ozone Pvt. Ltd., HARAMBH Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ripple Smart Metering Limited, Jewelinnova and Many more innovative companies from across India and overseas will be exhibiting at the show. This list represents only a glimpse of the wide range of solution providers participating this year.

A Message from the Founding Member

Ms. Shivani Ghorawat, Founding Member of Earth Water Foundation, extends a warm invitation to industry participants, stating, "This 20th edition reflects not just our journey but a growing collective effort to achieve water sustainability. We encourage stakeholders, innovators, and policymakers from across the globe to join us in New Delhi for this landmark gathering."

Event Details

Dates: 28-30 August 2025

Venue: Hall No. 12A, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi - 110002, India

Website: www.eawaterexpo.com

