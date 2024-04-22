Examination of infant formula manufacturers initiated; strict action against non-compliance: Top official sources

New Delhi [India], April 22 : All companies manufacturing infant formula will be examined, and strict action will be taken against those not adhering to guidelines, said top official sources.

Speaking to ANI, sources said, "The infant formula available in the market all companies will examined and strict action will be taken against who are not adhering to guidlines."

The move comes in light of concerns regarding the quality and composition of infant formula available in the market. According to the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations 2020, certain standards must be met, including limitations on the percentage of lactose and glucose in infant formula.

"Lactose and glucose polymers shall be the preferred carbohydrates for food for infant nutrition.Sucrose and / or fructose shall not be added , unless needeed as a carbohydrates source, and provided the sum of these does not exceed 20 per cent of total carbohydrate,"stated the sources.

However, a statement issued by Nestle India indicated that the company is already using reduced sugars up to 30 per cent depending on the variant. Nestle India emphasized its commitment to reducing added sugars, stating, "Reduction of added sugars is a priority for Nestle India. Over the past 5 years, we have already reduced added sugars by up to 30 per cent, depending on the variant. We regularly review our portfolio and continue to innovate and reformulate our products to further reduce the level of added sugars, without compromising on nutrition, quality, safety, and taste."

The company further assured that it regularly reviews its portfolio, innovates, and reformulates products to reduce the level of added sugars without compromising on nutrition, quality, safety, and taste.

Official sources reiterated the importance of minimizing the percentage of sugar in infant formula and highlighted ongoing efforts to promote good manufacturing practices.

"We always encourage to minimise the percentage of sugar, we go to every few days.We also run state connect and interact program with business associations for good manufacturing practices", the sources stated.

Responding to concerns, Nestle emphasized its commitment to ensuring the nutritional quality of its infant cereal products.

"We would like to assure you that our Infant Cereal products, are manufactured to ensure the appropriate delivery of nutritional requirements such as Protein, Carbohydrates, Vitamins, Minerals, Iron etc. for early childhood. We never compromise and will never compromise on the nutritional quality of our products. We constantly leverage our extensive Global Research and Development network to enhance the nutritional profile of our products", Nestle stated.

However, a report released by the Swiss NGO Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) raised concerns about Nestle's baby food products sold in India, as well as in African and Latin American countries, having higher sugar content compared to products sold in European markets.

