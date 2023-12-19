Excelia celebrates its 35th anniversary... 1988-2023

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: This triple-accredited school (AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA) has developed core academic disciplines that reflect the unique characteristics of its local regions, specifically environmental issues and tourism, two fields on which it focuses its high-level research. The school's three founding pillars have remained unchanged since 1988: diversification of disciplines, sustainable development, and experiential learning.

"Excelia's anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the commitment of our entire community to promoting the group's founding principles, including a responsible approach which positions it today as a leader in the ecological and social transition, and the courage to be a pioneer in reshaping learning methods. The hybridisation of knowledge and skills, and the combining of disciplines, are essential to building the world of tomorrow. They are at the heart of our educational offer so as to respond to the needs of companies and the expectations of students", confirms Bruno Neil, Excelia's CEO.

Throughout the 2023-2024 academic year, Excelia will be organising a series of projects, events, flashbacks and activities to celebrate this anniversary.

Two flagship events are being organised to ensure that CSR is at the heart of the 35th anniversary celebrations:

* 35 CSR Tips & Challenges to inspire action... each week, a video will offer a tip covering topics relating to the environment, digital technology, society or the economy

* The XL Blue Walk... a diligently organised 600 km hike for students, linking Excelia's 4 campuses, starting in La Rochelle and finishing in Paris, taking in Tours and Orleans

Furthermore, the school has planned a series of events for its 6,000 students:

* An inter-campus e-sports competition

* Student galas in both Tours and La Rochelle, with special funding being made available

* A series of lectures on the Paris campus, including one by renowned French philosopher Julia de Funes

* A lecture by a well-known figure on the subject of the Ecological and Social Transition, which will also celebrate the 35th anniversary of the IPCC

* A photo competition for Excelia students, employees and Alumni to share their enthusiasm for the school on social media

Communication tools have also been created especially for the occasion: an events mini website, videos, a 'Tell me about Excelia' film looking back at its history, as well as artistic frescoes on the theme of water on each of the 4 campuses created by a father-son artist duo, graduate and student of Excelia respectively.

Created in 1988, Excelia is one of the leading French Higher Education groups. With a strong international dimension, it comprises a business school, a tourism school, and a digital communication school. It currently educates some 6,000 students on its 4 campuses and boasts an alumni network of 43,500 graduates. The Excelia group holds the EESPIG label, and its business school is triple accredited with EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA accreditations. In addition, its tourism school is the first and only French school to be awarded UNWTO. Tedqual certification by the World Tourism Organization.

