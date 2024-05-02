Exclusive AUSTRALIA Property Investment Event at Radisson Blu Mahipalpur, Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 2: Haansal Estate Pty Ltd, a leading figure in Sydney's real estate landscape, is excited to announce its upcoming event aimed at prospective property investors interested in Australian real estate. Scheduled for May 11th and 12th, 2024, this exclusive gathering will take place at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel in Mahipalpur.

Directed by the visionary Sumiit Gupta, Haansal Estate has been revolutionizing the real estate experience since its inception in June 2023. Committed to excellence and guided by ethical principles, the company is dedicated to providing unparalleled service tailored to each client's unique requirements.

The event will showcase Haansal Estate's extensive portfolio of new residential properties, across Sydney and also from other major cities. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of homes, from cozy apartments to luxurious estates, ensuring there's something for every investor's preference and budget.

In addition to presenting an array of property options, Haansal Estate will offer valuable insights through market analysis and investment consultation services. With a focus on empowering clients to make informed decisions, the company aims to guide investors towards opportunities that align with their financial goals and aspirations.

One of the highlights of the event will be Haansal Estate's innovative solutions for students pursuing higher education in Australia. Recognizing the financial challenges faced by students and their parents, the company provides strategic assistance in property investment, offering a pathway to long-term financial stability. By investing in properties strategically, students and parents can alleviate the burden of rental expenses while simultaneously securing a valuable asset with potential for capital growth and steady rental income.

"We are thrilled to host this exclusive event showcasing immense opportunities for the Indian investors. Our aim is to bring a choice of the unparalleled lifestyle, growth and investment that can provide a steady income stream. ," said Sumiit Gupta, Director of Haansal Estate Pty Ltd. "It's an opportunity for us to connect with potential investors and demonstrate the unique advantages of investing in Australian real estate,"

For more information about the event and to RSVP, please contact Haansal Estate Pty Ltd at

info@haansalestate.com.au or via phone/whatsapp at +61-406762160/+91-9911226650.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor