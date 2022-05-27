Exotel appoints Pranesh Babu, former Cisco leader as SVP of Delivery and Support

Bengaluru -based full-stack customer engagement platform announced their new addition to leadership by appointing Pranesh Babu as SVP of Delivery and Support.

In his new role, Pranesh would lead the delivery team in solutions designing, customer onboarding and revenue realisation strategies for large enterprises.

In addition, he would also lead support initiatives ensuring Exotel's customers continue to receive the best-in-class service round the clock.

Pranesh Babu has 30+ years of experience in the telecom services domain. Pranesh joined Exotel from Cisco Systems, where he was Director for Services handling TAC (Technical Assistance Center) Support and Project Delivery roles. He also worked with Sify Technologies for 14 years, where he served as President and CTO of Network and Service Engineering.

"Customer engagement tech is the backbone of any business, and well-designed engagement journeys can transform CX and growth outcomes. We want to provide world-class solutions design, execution and support to our customers," said Ishwar Sridharan, COO & Co-founder of Exotel.

"Pranesh is a renowned industry leader and brings with him deep experience in building and scaling Customer Experience teams. Customer Support and Solutioning have always been Exotel's strength, and with Pranesh, we hope to make it our differentiator."

Pranesh is a critical contributor to large transformational projects of India's leading telcos like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. He is also a thought leader in the services domain of support services, professional services, operations, and projects.

Commenting on this new journey at Exotel, Pranesh Babu said, "I am very excited to be joining the Exotel team. I believe Exotel + Amyeo + CognoAI are uniquely placed in the area of customer engagement platforms with their unified CPaaS, CCaaS and Conversational AI offerings. It would be my pleasure to lead the support and delivery functions and help scale up the business."

At a current team size of over 1000, Exotel plans to hire 700 new employees in this financial year as part of its hyper-growth strategy.

Post raising USD 100 million last year, Exotel recently announced securing a licence. At current revenue of USD 60 million ARR, the company is growing at a CAGR of 70 per cent, aiming to hit an ARR of USD 200 million over the next four years.

is the emerging market's leading full-stack customer engagement platform and business-focused virtual telecom operator.

Incorporated in 2011, Exotel's world-class cloud-based product suite powers 50 million engagements daily for over 6000 companies in India, SE Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Today, some of the fastest-growing companies in the emerging markets (Ola, Swiggy, Flipkart, GoJek, Byju's, Urban Company, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Oyo, etc.) manage their customer engagement with Exotel's omnichannel contact centre, a suite of communication APIs and conversational AI platform over the cloud. They're a USD 100 million Series D funded company with USD 60 million in ARR.

