Expected Quarterfinal Encounters at UEFA Euro 2024 with Sony LIV

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: The group stages have concluded, and the battle lines are drawn! The anticipation reaches fever pitch as eight European giants stand poised to fight for glory in the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2024. Here are the potential matchups and the strengths of the probable contenders who will vie for a place in the coveted quarter-finals. We'll explore the tactical battles, the resurgent favorites, and the potential underdogs who could cause a major upset.

Portugal vs France

Powerhouses Portugal and France have been juggernauts on the pitch. Victories against Slovenia and Belgium respectively, will see them lock horns in a high-stakes quarter-final showdown.

Portugal boasts an impressive attack, averaging 1.67 goals per game in qualifiers, with veterans like Bruno Fernandes, Pepe, Bernardo Silva and a likely motivated Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge. However, their defense has conceded a goal on average per match, which could be exploited by France's firepower.

On the other hand, France brings an exciting young squad with Kylian Mbappe's pace and skill up front. Their midfield is equally strong, but questions remain about their defensive consistency. While France holds the edge in raw talent, Portugal's experience and tactical approach shouldn't be underestimated. This clash promises to be a battle between youthful exuberance and seasoned guile, making it a highly anticipated fixture in their respective group stages.

Spain vs Germany

Spain's triumph over Georgia and Germany's victory against Denmark would secure their spots in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals, igniting a fiery encounter between two European giants with a trophy on the horizon.

Spain's march to the quarterfinals seems almost preordained. They boast an ironclad defense, not conceding a single goal throughout the group stage - a testament to their tactical discipline and experience. Statistically, they've averaged over 54% possession, controlling the tempo of matches, and their passing accuracy is a staggering 90%. This dominance translates to a winning record - they've triumphed in 10 out of their last 11 competitive matches. However, their attacking firepower might be a slight concern. While they've been clinical in creating chances, converting them consistently could be a challenge.

On the contrary, Germany brings a different kind of threat. Playing at home with a passionate crowd behind them, they've displayed an exciting brand of attacking football. Their young players, brimming with pace and technical ability, are a force to be reckoned with. However, their Achilles' heel might be their defense. Though they topped their group, some lapses in concentration have raised questions about their ability to contain top opposition.

Italy vs England

Victory for Italy over Switzerland and England against Slovakia would propel both teams to the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals.

Italy boasts a solid defense, averaging only one goal conceded per match during the qualifiers. Their possession-based style with a high passing accuracy (nearly 89%) allows them to control the tempo. However, their attack can sometimes lack a killer instinct, averaging just one goal per game as well.

Conversely, England possesses a dynamic and potent offense, with Harry Kane's reliable goalscoring a major threat. Their young midfield core, featuring Jude Bellingham, brings energy and creativity. However, England can be vulnerable on the counterattack, and their defense might be less consistent compared to Italy's. With both teams boasting clear strengths, the encounter promises to be a tight battle for a place in the latter stages of the tournament.

Austria vs Netherlands

An Austrian upset over Turkey coupled with a Dutch victory against Romania would see both nations storm into the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals. This could spark an unexpected clash between Austria and the Netherlands, injecting a dose of fresh excitement into the tournament and reminding everyone that underdogs can bite!

Austria surprised many by topping their group, including a crucial 3-2 victory over Netherlands. They boast an impressive attacking force, averaging 2 goals per game, their highest ever in a major tournament. However, their defense has shown vulnerabilities, conceding over a goal a game on average. Netherlands, while failing to win the group, still possess a strong squad. Their weakness lies in converting chances, demonstrated in the draw against Austria. Yet, they remain a threat with their established players and strong passing accuracy. Both teams will need to address their shortcomings to progress further in the knockout stages.

The UEFA Euro 2024 group stage has concluded, leaving eight hopeful nations vying for continental glory. Each match becomes a high-stakes battle for a coveted semi-final spot. To see who emerges victorious, tune into Sony LIV. Catch all the live-action, expert analysis, and exclusive content as the path to the championship unfolds. Visit the website to subscribe and witness the crowning of a new European king.

