Experience Hassle-free Travel Abroad; Apply for a Forex Card on Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, offers a forex card in partnership with IndusInd Bank to enhance the travel experience for international travellers during vacations. Designed to simplify transactions in foreign currency, this card offers a range of features and benefits tailored to meet the needs of Indian tourists travelling abroad.

While browsing online for the best forex cards, the IndusInd Bank Forex Card stands out for the convenience and security it offers. The card aims to enhance travel experiences, helping individuals focus on creating memories without the hassle of managing foreign currency.

Key highlights of this forex card include:

* Multi-currency Facility: The card is available in 14 currencies. This feature is particularly beneficial for frequent travellers as well as for those visiting multiple countries in one trip.

* Global Acceptance: The forex card is accepted globally at merchant locations and ATMs. This provides travellers with easy access to their funds no matter where they are.

* Competitive Exchange Rates: Users are protected against potential currency fluctuations since the exchange rate will remain locked once the card is loaded.

* Enhanced Security: The forex card is embedded with EMV chip technology, ensuring high-level security against fraud and unauthorised transactions. Additionally, it offers instant blocking in case of loss or theft.

* Online Management: Users can conveniently manage their card online. They can load funds, check balances, and view the transaction history, ensuring complete control over their finances while travelling abroad.

Applying for an IndusInd Bank Forex Card is straightforward and convenient. Individuals can visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the app and navigate to the forex card section to complete a simple online application form. The marketplace ensures a smooth and user-friendly application process, making it easier to obtain a forex card tailored to international travel needs.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

