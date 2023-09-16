Experience Luxury at Khubani Souk: Where Elegance Takes Center Stage!

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 16: Khubani, the extraordinary hub of experiences, is proud to present Khubani Souk, a sensational fashion exhibition that promises to delight fashion connoisseurs and style enthusiasts alike.

Dates: September 21st & 22nd, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: Khubani, Andaz Hotel, Delhi Aerocity

Khubani Souk is a showcase of sophistication, featuring the most exquisite in luxury fashion and accessories. You're invited to explore a curated collection of high-end brands, including renowned names such as Kusmi, Fortofino, Bilal Garments, LIT by Swati Verma, Diaamonte Jewels, Rar Studio, Detales, Amoree, Aaditya Jewels, Negi Clothing, Shilpi Ahuja, Sartoriale, Pink Tiger, and 5 Elements.

Creative Workshops:

Don't miss our engaging workshops at Khubani Souk:

Nail Art:

Adorn your nails with intricate and vibrant designs.

Styling Session:

Perfect your look with expert guidance.

Candle Making Workshop:

Craft your signature candle, a scent that's uniquely you.

Live Music:

Let the enchanting sounds of live tabla and flute artists transport you into a world of sophistication. The ambiance will be as captivating as the fashion on display.

Open for All:

Khubani Souk is open to all. Bring your friends and family to enjoy the sights and sounds of high-end fashion right in the heart of Delhi.

Khubani is your passport to exceptional experiences. From dawn to dusk, it metamorphoses into a canvas of extraordinary events, offering the discerning individual an unforgettable journey.

Khubani: https://www.instagram.com/khubanidelhi/#

