Expert Institute of Advance Technologies: Pioneering Tech Training

New Delhi (India), October 31: Established by visionary founder Banshraj Yadav on September 26, 2012, the Expert Institute of Advance Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a prominent player in the training industry. Led by Banshraj Yadav, who serves as the CEO, and Krishan Yadav as the COO, the institute has carved a niche for itself in the field of technology education.

Global Outreach:

With its headquarters nestled in New Delhi, India, the institute’s influence extends far beyond national borders. It caters to the learning needs of students and professionals not only in India but also in Nepal, Canada, Ghana, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Diverse Course Offerings:

Expert Institute specializes in a broad spectrum of training courses, enabling students to acquire crucial skills in the ever-evolving tech landscape. Their course catalog includes:

iPhone Repairing Course: Providing comprehensive knowledge and hands-on training for Apple iPhone repairs.

Mobile Repairing Course: Covering both hardware and software aspects of mobile phone repairs.

Laptop Repairing Course: Offering in-depth training in repairing and maintaining laptops of various brands.

Macbook Repairing Training: Focusing on the specialized field of Macbook repairs.

Under the “EXPERT” Brand:

The institute’s commitment to excellence is exemplified by its brand “EXPERT.” This dedication has translated into substantial financial success, with a net income of 11 crore.

Committed Workforce:

The Expert Institute of Advance Technologies boasts a team of over 50 employees who are passionate about imparting knowledge and skills to future tech professionals.

Accessible Support:

For any inquiries or assistance, the institute’s customer service team is available at 9718888700, ensuring that students receive the necessary support and guidance.

A Bright Future:

In an ever-changing tech industry, Expert Institute of Advance Technologies remains steadfast in its pursuit of staying ahead of the curve. With its dedication to quality and global reach, it continues to lead the way in tech training, equipping students with the expertise they need to excel in a competitive world.

For further details on their courses and offerings, visit their website at www.expertinstitute.in.

Expert Institute of Advance Technologies Pvt. Ltd. continues to empower individuals, making its mark as a trusted name in the tech education sector.

