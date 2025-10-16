Experts hail 48MP Fusion cameras, next-gen modes on iPhone 17 series

New Delhi, Oct 16 Indian experts on Thursday shared some professional tips to capture diyas and candles beautifully on the iPhone 17 series, without blowing out the highlights this Diwali.

Photographer Bobby Roy said the Night Mode in iPhone 17 series is one of the best tools to achieve that.

“With 48MP HEIF MAX, try to bring out the fine textures of lights, and festive decor by using the best quality that the iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max provides. You can surely use the Portrait mode for that perfect for soft, cinematic moments and pooja portraits,” he advised.

Also, use the beautiful cinematic mode for great Diwali clips, like the lighting diyas and other such beautiful moments. Thanks to all the lenses have the photonic engine on the iPhone 17 Pro/ Pro Max, it handles low light effortlessly, keeping details and warmth intact, said the photographer.

“You can slightly increase warmth and vibrancy for that golden Diwali glow in your iPhone photos. Try and keep the flash to the off setting. Then, lower the exposure for diya shots, and look for reflections,” Roy suggested, adding that focus on the emotions; laughter, rituals, and light. Because, that’s where the real Diwali magic lives.

Another photographer Porus Vimadalal advised to zoom in to 2x or 4x for portraits.

“It naturally compresses the background and makes faces look more proportionally realistic and less distorted. Tap to focus, then pull exposure down a notch. Especially in bright settings, lowering exposure will add subtle highlights and give you that cinematic look. You can always adjust it later while editing based on your preference,” Vimadalal noted.

Place your subject at an angle to your light source. Around 45 degrees gives beautiful directional lighting and depth in your image, perfect for moody images. For night shots, staying steady is everything. Use Night Mode and try to rest your phone on something stable (or a mini tripod) for sharper, less grainy images, the photographer added.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature Apple’s best-ever camera systems with higher-resolution sensors front and back — equivalent to having eight pro lenses in a user’s pocket. Three 48MP Fusion cameras capture sharper and more detailed images.

A new 48MP Telephoto camera has a next-generation tetraprism design with a sensor that is 56 per cent larger than the previous generation to improve sharpness in bright light and bring more detail to darker shots.

The new 4x optical zoom at 100mm offers a classic lens for portraiture, while the 8x optical zoom at 200mm, the longest ever on iPhone, provides longer reach and more creative choice.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max introduce a brand-new Center Stage front camera that advances the photo and video experience.

With powerful features like Dolby Vision HDR recording, 4K120 fps, ProRes Log, and support for ACES, iPhone already leads the industry in smartphone video capture, said experts.

