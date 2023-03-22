Experts stress on sustainable water use and innovative technologies at Water Sustainability Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], March 22 (/NewsVoir): The Emphasizing that water is everybody's business, government representatives and experts underscored the criticality of sustainable water use and the imperative need for technological innovations for its effective management at the Water Sustainability Awards (WSA) hosted on the eve of World Water Day in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Observing that vital strategies were needed to combat the challenges faced by the water sector, Debashree Mukherjee, Special Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti said, "We need a big strategy on storage of water - both on the surface and under our feet. How do we improve storage and have it when we need it and where we need it."

Touching upon the issue of water equity, she noted the resource has to reach the poorest and most marginalised sections of the society. "We need to work with the States and communities to understand equity issues," she said at the WSA, initiated by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Water Association (IWA), and endorsed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Mukherjee also emphasized the need to manage the existing storage mechsms better. "There is an estimation that we will lose 50 billion cubic metres of storage to sedimentation by 2050 if we do not manage our reservoirs better, if we don't manage our catchments better."

Noting that water use efficiency in agriculture remains a challenge, she highlighted the need for innovations to address the issue, and importantly, facilitate their move from labs to land. Realising the circular economy of water is another challenge that requires new strategies, she said. "It is worthwhile to have treated water recharge existing water bodies. It is worthwhile to ensure water is treated to a standard so that the recharge of existing waterbodies does not contaminate ground water. We also have to look at ways to compensate municipal bodies for treating water to maintain ecosystems."

Observing that the real crisis in the water sector is of management, Bharat Lal, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance and former Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, noted that scientific and innovative technological interventions are needed to minimise water wastage and enhance water security. "Sustainable use of water involves technological innovations. Measurement and monitoring of water, its supply and recovery, is key," said Lal adding that availability and access of sensor-based testing of water quality is a much needed innovation.

The WSA recognizes the individual and collective efforts being made to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on water, and the Water Champion awards were given to Sadhguru helming the Isha Foundation and the NAAM Foundation headed by Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure. Sadhguru was given the Water Champion award for his ecological initiatives such as Project GreenHands, Rally for Rivers, and Cauvery Calling which address the urgent need to grow the green cover, revitalize Indian rivers and restore soil health. The NAAM Foundation was given the Water Champion award for institutions for its solutions aimed at water management in the drought-affected regions of Maharashtra.

Underscoring the critical role access to water plays in a woman's life, Dr Kiran Bedi, Founder and Mentor, Navjyoti Foundation and former Lieutenant Governor, Puducherry, said, "Without water there is neither station nor food for her. It affects her mobility when she has to go and pick up water, and she might probably hold back her daughter from going to school in order to fetch water. Water is essential for the transformative quality of life in India."

Citing the effort in Puducherry where the 86km stretch of the canal which splits the Union Territory into two distinct areas was desilted, Dr Bedi said the model could be adopted anywhere. "It is a collaborative model [involving] the government, the community, and the corporate world. Whichever corporate is a water guzzler can adopt the nearby canal... pay for it directly and get it cleaned," she said taking part in a discussion on 'Accelerating the Change - Need to achieve Sustainable Development Goal on Water Women in Water Leadership' ahead of the award ceremony.

Contextualising the issue of water security, Archana Varma, Mission Director, National Water Mission, pointed out, "We have only 1126 billion cubic metre of utilizable water for the country, while our demand is estimated to be 1180 billion cubic metre. However well we improve the supply side, unless we reduce the demand side, we can never think of a water secure future."

Dr tha Sharma, Counsellor in Urban Development, Royal Dsh Embassy, highlighted the need to value and manage water, "It is about finding the good practices that existed, then promote it, and co-create." Rema Mohan, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Foundation, underscored the criticality of community involvement and ownership in sustaining efforts aimed at reviving water structures. Moderating the discussion, Vikram Chandra, Founder, Editorji Technologies Pvt. Ltd., noted that those who understand the problems related to water the most and are the most motivated to find a solution are women.

In his welcome address, Dr SK Sarkar, Distinguished Fellow, TERI, observed that at the half way point to the 2030 time frame for the SDGs, water access and station remain two areas were India has made strides forward. "Areas such as water use efficiency, water treatment, integrated water management, restoring water ecosystem require more work," he added.

A policy brief on 'Air to Water' technology - offering potential to achieve Water for All and a compendium on WSA were released at the event. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between TERI and Deendayal Port Authority to work on water conservation and achieving water neutrality. The MoU was signed by Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI and V Raveendra Reddy, Chief Engineer, Deendayal Port Authority. In an intervention to create awareness on water conservation, a comic book Chacha Chaudhari aur Har Ghar Jal: Humara Haq was released by TERI and Diamond Toons.

The WSA was instituted to encourage the efforts made to reduce water footprint among stakeholders through the adoption of 'water neutrality' approaches.

The WSA evaluates excellence in new ideas, approaches, processes, products, services, technologies, and other innovations in the water sector which can tangibly address the SDGs. Winners in the multiple categories are: UltraTech Cement Limited (Category: Water for All); Network 18 (Category: Station for All); Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Kochi (Category: Wastewater Treatment & Safe Reuse); NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited and Jhajjar Power Limited (Category: Excellence in Water Use Efficiency - Industrial Sector); Sarvottham Orgcs (Category: Excellence in Water Use Efficiency - Agricultural Sector); Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (Excellence in Participatory Water Management); Self-Reliant Initiatives through Joint Action (SRIJAN) (Category: Protect and Restore Community Water Resources); Royal Dsh Embassy in New Delhi (Category: Promoting Water Cooperation); Solidaridad Regional Expertise Centre (Category: Innovation in Water Technology).

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), based in India, is an independent, multi-dimensional research orgzation with capabilities in policy research, technology development, and implementation. An innovator and agent of change in the energy, environment, climate change and sustainability space, TERI has pioneered conversations and action in these areas for nearly five decades. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has centres in six Indian cities, and is supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professional and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

