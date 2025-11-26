Explurger Shines on Global Stage: PM Modi Meets its Founder, Jitin Bhatia, at G20 summit

Explurger founder Jitin Bhatia was among a select group of Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs invited for a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2025 G20 Summit. The interaction highlighted Modi’s focus on strengthening India’s presence in global technology and supporting entrepreneurs who are building platforms with international relevance.

The 2025 G20 Summit, the first held in Africa, brought together world leaders to discuss economic growth, social equity, and sustainable development. A major part of the agenda focused on digital infrastructure, emerging technologies, and cross-border collaboration. India played a key role in these discussions, showcasing its commitment to digital inclusion and globally compatible technology solutions.

During the session, Bhatia presented Explurger, a Made-in-India platform that combines travel logging, community interaction, gamification, and real-time discovery. With over 18 million users across 75 countries, Explurger was highlighted as a Make in India success story, demonstrating how Indian technology is shaping global travel habits. Bhatia shared insights on how travellers plan trips today and how platforms like Explurger help create authentic tourism experiences.

Jitin Bhatia said about the meeting: "The conversation with Prime Minister Modi was truly energising. Only eight entrepreneurs were invited, and being one of them was a huge honour. Modi ji listened carefully, asked insightful questions, and spoke about tourism and technology with clarity. He didn’t feel like a distant policymaker — he understood the realities that startups face. His confidence in India-built platforms made all of us proud of the direction the country is headed."

PM Modi also highlighted opportunities in AI, digital mobility, tourism technology, and global community-building platforms, encouraging entrepreneurs to leverage India’s innovation ecosystem while expanding internationally. He stressed the role of Indian digital products in promoting culture, enabling mobility, and giving emerging markets a stronger voice in the global digital economy.

Explurger’s presence at the G20 reinforces its role as a Make in India success story, shaping global travel, mobility, and digital identity, and standing as a proud example of India’s growing influence in the tech world.

