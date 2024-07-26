Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme procedure simplified to enhance ease of doing business

New Delhi [India], July 26 : The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has announced enhancements to the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme aimed at simplifying processes, reducing transaction costs, and promoting automation to benefit exporters.

The notification, dated July 25, is aimed at aligning with the commitment of the government to create a more business-friendly environment and improving India's manufacturing competitiveness, as per an official release.

As per the changes, the scheme will now provide exporters an extended period to submit installation certificates for imported capital goods.

This extension would reduce pressure on businesses, allowing them to focus more on production and export activities, the release noted.

Further, a simplified and reduced composition fee structure for extending the Export Obligation (EO) period has been introduced. This change would minimise manual intervention, streamline compliance and speeds up service delivery.

Also, from now all Policy Relaxation Committee (PRC) decisions regarding Export Obligation extensions and regularisation of exports will be implemented with a levy of uniform composition fee making it easier to implement through the system.

These updates make it easier for exporters to comply with regulations, reducing the time and effort required to meet DGFT requirements. By expanding automated rule-based processes, DGFT aims to reduce human intervention, mitigate risks and improve overall efficiency in trade facilitation.

Since the announcement of the new Foreign Trade Policy in April 2023, DGFT has been actively modernising its systems to expand automated rule-based processes.

These initiatives are crucial steps towards fostering a more business-friendly environment and enhancing India's competitiveness in the global market.

DGFT has already taken efforts to automate the authorisation issue process, ad-hoc norms fixation process under Advance Authorisation, export obligation extension, automatic status holder certificate issue, among others, in recent days.

It is planned that in the coming months, more and more processes will be system-driven with minimal or no human intervention to order to facilitate trade and industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor