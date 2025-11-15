ExtraMile Play Raises USD 500K Seed Round to Scale Its Gamified Employee Engagement Platform

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: ExtraMile Play, a gamified employee engagement platform, has raised approximately $500,000 in seed funding to accelerate product innovation to strengthen its technology capabilities, and expand into new geographies and enterprise segments.

The round is led by GSF (Gurgaon), with Mount Judi Ventures (Bengaluru), GrowthSense and Growth91 (Ahmedabad) as co-leads. The company's earlier backers include Chirag Shah, Rahil Bhansali, Animesh Kumar, and 1SmallStep. GSF's participation as Lead investor adds strategic depth, bringing prominent investors and founders to its cap table. The StepUp Ventures has played a pivotal role in ExtraMile Play's growth journey mentoring the team through acceleration, enabling investor access, and ensuring a structured fundraising process that set the stage for long-term scale.

Founded by Pooja Bajaj, ExtraMile Play's mission is to make workplaces more human and connected through AI-driven, gamified experiences that enhance engagement, learning, and wellbeing. The platform enables enterprises to build consistent and measurable engagement programs that align play, purpose, and productivity.

"This milestone reflects the belief our early backers placed in us and the incredible dedication of our team," said Pooja Bajaj, Founder & CEO, ExtraMile Play. "With our new investors on board, we're ready to scale furtherdeepening automation, launching our mobile app, and integrating AI for smarter personalization. Our goal is to make gamified engagement an everyday part of work culture worldwide."

Over the past year, ExtraMile Play has partnered with 100+ enterprises across BFSI, Retail, Pharma, Consulting, and IT sectors, engaging more than 1.5 lakh employees through its platform. The company has also introduced new product lines focused on learning games, DEI, and wellbeing. Notable clients such as Motilal Oswal, EY, Cipla, Aditya Birla Capital, Edelweiss, and Nexus Malls have been instrumental in driving this growth journey through their continued trust and partnership.

The fresh capital will be directed toward product innovation, technology upgrades, and expanding into new enterprise verticals and global markets, as ExtraMile Play continues to redefine how organizations engage their workforce in a hybrid, remote, or on-site world.

About ExtraMile Play

ExtraMile Play is redefining how companies connect with their people. With a presence across India, the company helps organizations of all sizes build cultures that thrive on participation, appreciation, and purposeful engagement. Through its gamified platform, ExtraMile Play enables organizations to create consistent, meaningful, and measurable engagementensuring that whether teams are remote, hybrid, or in-office, no one feels left out and everyone feels energized. For more information, please visit: https://www.extramile.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor