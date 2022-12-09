Faculty of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Among Top 2 per cent of Global Scientists

A total of 25 research scholars and teaching staffs of the Chennai-based of Medical and Technical Sciences, one of India's leading private and deemed-to-be-universities, find a place among the top 2 per cent of scientists in the 2023 Alper-Doger Scientific Index (AD Scientific Index), a system that ranks scientists from all over the world based on their productivity in publishing scientific articles of value.

For its ranking, AD Scientific Index goes by a set of indicators: i10-Index that pertains to the number of publications with 10 citations or above; h-index, an author-level metric that measures both the productivity and citation impact of the publications and citation scores in Google Scholar.

The AD Scientific Index analyse involves the performance indicators of 100,000 scientists from 22 fields (such as agriculture & forestry, economics & econometrics, education, engineering & technology, history, philosophy, theology, law & legal studies, medical and health sciences, natural sciences, and social sciences) and their 176 sub-fields, representing 19,300 institutions, 216 countries, and 10 regions (Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, Arab League, EECA, BRICS, Latin America, and COMESA) in the world. The index publishes separate data related to career-long and recent year impact - along with metrics with and without self-citations and ratio of citations to citing papers, for each scientist.

In his comments, Dr N. M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, said, "We are elated to see so many of our staff getting placed among the top 2 per cent of the scientists in the world by a reputed ranking system like AD Scientific Index. Winning this recognition has not happened overnight, but it took years of hard work, dedication and passion for research of our staff. We are happy that our institution could offer the necessary infrastructure, and a conducive environment for them to carry on with their research pursuits. Even as we congratulate our 25 scientists who are in the list, we reaffirm our commitment to developing many more scientists of global repute and those who want to make a big difference to the lives of people through their research."

AD Scientific Index also scrutinises and detects faulty and unethical profiles, plagiarism, forgery, distortion, duplications, fabrication, salami slicing, unfair authorship, and several manifestations of academic mobbing. Its analyses also help reveal the medium and long-term results of several policies implemented by institutions, including those of the academic staff employment and retention policies, wage policies, academic incentives, and scientific working environments.

