Falguni Pathak’s Garba RAMZAT to be back again for its 6th year of astounding success in Borivali

Rs 21 lakh set aside towards Charity for cancer victims from proceeds of Navaratri festival to be held at late Pramod Mahajan Maidan in Borivali, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: Maintaining an unprecedented streak of performing for the 6th consecutive year in Borivali, Falguni Pathak’s SHOW GLITX NAVARATRI UTSAV 2023 will once again dazzle Dandiya revelers in Borivali and it’s surrounding areas. This speaks volumes of popularity and the adulation of her massive fan following.

Addressing the media persons, Falguni Pathak mentioned, “I am proud to announce that my group shall be performing for the sixth consecutive year at ‘Show Glitz Navratri Utsav – 2023’ in Borivali,” while crediting the success to the love and enthusiasm of the people.

Falguni Pathak is now all set to charm Dandiya Raas revelers with her troupe Garba Ramzat for the Navaratrotsav organized by ‘Show Glitz Events and Entertainment’ in Borivali at the Late Shri Pramod Mahajan ground of Borivali West that is equipped with modern facilities. For those unaware, the foundation stone was laid by the North Mumbai Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty which is ready to welcome a large number of Bollywood superstars to celebrate the world’s longest dance festival at the Show Glitz Navratri Utsav – 2023′. Superstars including Hrithik Roshan, Rashmika Mandana and Rupali Ganguly graced the dance festival last year. The Organizers are tight lipped about the presence of Bollywood stars this year, but assured that there are big surprises for the players and the revellers.

Get set for yet another fascinating entry by Falguni Pathak

The most adorned Garba singer is known for her fascinating entry during the event and this year too she will make an amazing entry in her own style that always leaves the Garba devotees in awe. Her choicest selection of Garba melodies and hymns with a mix of ‘Radhe-Radhe’ Certainly, she is known for her rendition of the ‘Vitthal Vitthal’ theme at the stroke of 10 in the night.

Supreme arrangements for Garba Players

A host of superlative facilities are being provided for the Garba players on this spacious open ground spanning over 13 acres, that include a Wooden platform spread across 2 lakh square feet where over 40,000 players can dance comfortably. Ample car parking space is allocated for over 1,000 cars, presence of over 200 vigilant bouncers, 100+ CCTV cameras, 30 door frame metal detectors, over 100 volunteers, a dozen firemen and an ambulance with a doctor are provided for any eventuality.

Show Glitz Navratri Festival – 2023 Organizers and sponsors

Renowned personalities Santosh Singh, Shiva Shetty, Harshil Lalaji, Jignesh Hirani, Rushabh Vasa, Sanjay Jain, Raju Desai, Vinay Jain have left no stone unturned to make ‘Show Glitz Navratri Utsav – 2023’ a grand success. Corporates associated with the festival include JNV Infra who are the presenting partners and this Navaratri is powered by Transcon. Colors Gujarati is the Broadcast partner, Ticket partner is Bookmyshow and it’s Outdoor partner is Bright Advertising, legal adviser is Amarendra Mishra.

Details for Participating in this mega Garba Festival

One can obtain passes for ‘Show Glitz Navratri Utsav – 2023’ from the online portal Book My Show. Though arrangements are made to get passes from the venue itself, it is advisable to book your passes online as there is limited number of passes available.

Philanthropic gesture by the Organizers

Santosh Singh, Director of Show Glitz Events and Entertainment Pvt Ltd that is the organizer of this Navratri festival is known for his charity ever year. This year they have resolved to donate Rs 21 lakh to Cancer victims in charity.

