FanPlay IoT partners with Chennai Super Kings

FanPlay IoT will be the "Official Smart Fan Gear Partner" of Chennai Super Kings from IPL 2022, offering smart merchandise that will bring Fans closer to the Yellove Team. FanPlay IoT are pioneers in bringing smart elements to textiles and wearables. They offer cool fan gears that fans can don during and off the season to flaunt their love for the team. The connected platform enables Chennai Super Kings to offer various subscription services that will be announced soon. "Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful and most loved teams in the history of IPL," Founder of FanPlay IoT Dr Mohan Kumar said. "We know CSK fans go to any extent to show their love for the Lions, so we want to engage them both during and between seasons. With the pandemic changing the way fans see the matches and show their support, our fan engagement platform will be enjoyed by the fans a lot, along with the Connected Smart Merchandise," he added. "Fans have been our biggest strength. We want to keep giving Fans something unique and innovative. We are excited to have FanPlay IoT join us in the Smart Merchandise space," said KS Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings. FanPlay and Chennai Super Kings will launch a range of Smart Fan merchandise, powered by IoT, during the 2022 IPL season. FanPlay IoT recently launched India's first Smart Jersey in a Ministry of Textiles, Government of India event in Bangalore. "All of the merchandise are built with the purpose of capturing a fan's excitement, wherever in the globe they might be, and beaming it back to CSK phy-digitally. Several innovations are being planned over multiple seasons," Dr Mohan Kumar added.

To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below:

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor