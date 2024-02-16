FAO of the United Nations designated Nitte University as its reference center for antimicrobial resistance and aquaculture biosecurity

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 16: The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has designated Nitte University, Mangalore as the FAO Reference Center for Antimicrobial Resistance and Aquaculture Biosecurity. Nitte, with the endorsement by the Government of India, has the distinction of being one among the four centers designated by FAO, the others being Mississippi State University, United States; Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute, Guangzhou, China and Yellow Sea Fisheries Research Institute, Qingdao, China.

Nitte University has been in the forefront in research on antimicrobial resistance for several years now through its state-of-the-art research-intensive academic institution, Nitte University Centre for Science Education & Research (NUCSER). The scientists at NUCSER will be closely associated with the activities of this Referral Center. The research activities at NUCSER are focused on the concept of One Health that addresses the inter connectivity of animal, plant and humans through the shared environment. Besides research, NUCSER also offers several academic programs namely biomedical science, food safety, microbiology, biotechnology, cancer biology and marine biotechnology that are aligned with the emerging areas of interest in the field of health science.

This recognition is an outcome of a longstanding collaboration that Dr. Indrani Karunasagar and Dr. Iddya Karunasagar have been having with FAO in regional capacity building programs and awareness raising among operators in aquaculture and animal production sectors. Nitte University will strive to meet the expectations of FAO under this program of FAO Reference Centers and go even beyond by working closely with other institutions in India and other reference centers in the US and China.

The launch event at FAO Rome was attended by Dr. Indrani Karunasagar and Dr. Iddya Karunasagar. The Pro-Chancellor of Nitte University, Vishal Hegde addressed the event online.

Nitte University is planning an International One Health event in 2024 to bring together world leaders in mitigation of antimicrobial resistance so that their experience on global best practices can be shared with other countries. Currently Nitte University is working with FAO to develop guidelines for surveillance of antimicrobial use and developing risk profile for antimicrobial resistance in zoonotic bacterial pathogens that may be associated with the aquatic environment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor