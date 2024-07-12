Fateh Education Announces Inter-School Quiz Competition - 'Quest to Conquer 2024'

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 12: Fateh Education, a leading study abroad consultancy known for their higher education counselling services for the UK and Ireland, is excited to announce their upcoming Inter-School Quiz Competition, 'Quest to Conquer 2024,' - an event designed to provide students with an opportunity to showcase their skills, network, and learn in a competitive yet collaborative environment. It will also help students gauge their aptitude and interest which will enable them to choose the right and futuristic courses resulting in better student outcomes. This quiz will also be extended on the same day in the second half to college students and working professionals who are looking to challenge their knowledge and understanding while also utilising this platform to network and grow.

Quiz competitions have been an essential component of India's intellectual landscape since they help with education, skill development, cultural enrichment, and the development of a competitive spirit in their participants and it is this spirit of learning and development that Fateh Education through 'Quest to Conquer 2024' strives to keep alive.

Speaking about 'Quest to Conquer 2024', Suneet Singh Kochar, Founder and CEO of Fateh Education, said, "This quiz competition is an opportunity for students to discover their potential, connect with peers, and embrace the joy of learning. Young people look forward to successful quiz takers as role models and are often inspired to pursue education and expand their horizons. We hope this competition becomes a stepping stone for many children to conquer their dreams."

He further added, "Through this quiz, we at Fateh Education want to encourage participants to delve into various fields of knowledge, including science, history, current affairs, literature, and more, as this promotes a culture of continuous learning and intellectual curiosity while also honing skills such as quick thinking, problem-solving, logical reasoning, and effective communication. We have always maintained that we are the doers behind the dreamers and this competition is an extension of bringing that vision to the student community in India."

Speaking about the upcoming event, Quiz Master, Arindam Bhattacharya said, "We are thrilled to partner with Fateh Education for the 'Quest to Conquer 2024' Inter-School Quiz Competition. Our team at Cradle Solutions is dedicated to creating a stimulating and dynamic quiz experience that will challenge and inspire students. I strongly believe that quizzes nurture a spirit of excellence and participants are motivated to strive for improved performance through healthy competition which benefits both personal growth and academic achievement. We are excited to meet the brilliant young minds and enjoy the eclectic atmosphere."

With a legacy of empowering students to carve their paths toward successful careers, Fateh Education invites educators and students to participate in this prestigious event that will help students understand their strengths and areas for improvement, aligning with the global trend of practical and skill-oriented education.

The details of participation are as follows:

Registration Deadline: Friday, July 19, 2024

Registration Email: registration.questtoconquer@gmail.com

Date of the Quiz for School students: Friday, August 2, 2024 - Written Elimination Round, Semi-Finals, and Final

Location: The quiz for all will be conducted only in the in-person mode at Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Opposite Doordarshan Bhawan, Mandi House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Eligibility: Students from classes 9th to 12th

Theme: General Knowledge encompassing History, Politics, Culture, Heritage, Art, Food, Fashion, Sports, Science, Technology, Business, Literature, Mythology, and Current Affairs

Team Composition: Maximum of 4 members per team; unlimited teams per institution

Founded in 2004, by an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, Fateh Education has been providing personalized international higher education consulting to study in the UK and Ireland. Fateh has over 120 university partnerships and 200 plus employees across 9 offices in India. The organization is also a member of the British Council with UCAS accreditation and is an authorized partner of Education in Ireland. Since its inception, Fateh has guided over 35000 students to conquer their dreams.

Started as an IELTS training institute in Delhi, Fateh bagged the coveted "Award of Excellence" Extra Learn by the University of Cambridge ESOL Examinations. To further cater to the needs of students, Fateh ventured into study abroad counselling with the UK and Ireland as the key focus markets.

Fateh Education is also the proud winner of 'The Best Consultant award' from Enterprise Ireland; 4 years in a row, a recognition signifying the market leadership for Irish higher education consulting in India. They are a close second for UK higher education consulting.

Fateh Education envisions being the market leader in the study abroad consulting space for the UK and going beyond excellence to provide the finest quality of personalized services to its students while maintaining market leadership for Irish higher education consulting.

