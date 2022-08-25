Felicitous Group announces the launch of its website and mobile application to tap into the media and IT sectors

August 25: Felicitous Group, a media and IT business investment company having its presence in Bangalore and Mumbai, has announced the launch of its mobile application and website to serve as a one-stop solution for executing the unique ideas of the individuals and creating more job opportunities in the media and IT sector. Our company has a clear agenda that we will not take any money from any Individuals or firms but rather connect them with the right resources.

Felicitous Group, which is a new venture, aims to connect with deserving people through its application and website and has big expansion plans in the technology and media industries.

“India has an abundance of people with unique ideas. We want to tap such people through our application and website and execute their ideas in the media and technology industries” said Shailendra Kumar Jha and Bibek Subedi, founders of Felicitous Group. “We are looking for a major expansion in the U.S and UK markets after the launch of the website. Ours is a new venture and we are looking at every possibility to grow in the technology and media space.”

“Felicitous Group is working in line with the Government policy of creating more jobs for the youths of the nation,” said Jha & Subedi.

