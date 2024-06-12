Fertiliser maker Paradeep Phosphates launches nano urea and DAP products

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Fertiliser producer Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) has launched a biogenic Nano Urea and Nano DAP.

The nano urea is a revolution in the agriculture sector as it has the potential to reduce storage space and money while improving crop yield.

It is branded as Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano Urea and Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano DAP. The fertiliser maker in a release Wednesday said that the nano-sized particles will provide greater surface area for nutrient absorption and nanoparticles dissolve more readily in water, enhancing nutrient availability.

Fertilizers are vital agricultural products that enhance crop production and in farming ecosystems, fertilizer contributes up to 35-40 per cent of the productivity of any crop.

"The Nutrient Use Efficiency (NUE) of PPL's Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano Urea and Nano DAP is more than 90 per cent, against 30-35 per cent of the traditional urea," the company claimed.

After institutional trials at leading Agriculture Universities and research centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendra of ICAR, the company's team has conducted successful trials on farmers' fields over the last two years and the farmers.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) said it will ensure widespread accessibility of this technology to farmers throughout the country.

"With the launch of Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano Urea, Nano Shakti Nano DAP and Jai Kisaan Navratna TSP 46 per cent P, PPL reinforces its commitment to balanced fertilization and Nutrient Use Efficiency (NUE)," the company said.

Separately, cooperative leader IFFCO also has its own nano urea products and it has even started exporting one-of-its-kind Nano Urea, invented and manufactured indigenously in India, to the US last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor