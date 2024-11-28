Festival of Amazing Learning @ Sancta Maria: A Celebration of Spirit, Talent, and Togetherness

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28: Sancta Maria International School hosted the much-anticipated Sancta Maria Festival of Amazing Learning (SMFAL) recently, bringing together young minds from Cambridge schools across Hyderabad. This vibrant three-day festival provided a dynamic platform for students to showcase their talents, engage in meaningful learning experiences, and celebrate creativity and collaboration.

The SMFAL featured a diverse range of activities designed for various age groups, inspiring both confidence and curiosity. Students captivated audiences with their science projects, showcasing not only their understanding of concepts but also their growing public-speaking skills. They further excelled in debates, cultural performances, and collaborative workshops, highlighting their critical thinking, teamwork, and effective communication abilities.

The inter school competitions added a magical touch that reflected the diverse talents and creativity of the participants. These moments of artistic expression were celebrated as highlights of the event, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity.

Parents also played a significant role in the event, engaging in interactive games and activities that brought families closer to the learning experience. Priyanka Mallik, a parent, remarked, "The SMFAL was an enriching experience! It was amazing to see kids present confidently, and the vibrant performances made it even more special. We can't wait to see this every year!"

The Festival of Amazing Learning was the crown jewel of a week-long celebration at Sancta Maria. The week began with an energetic Sports Day, where students, parents, and teachers united to experience the joy of competition and camaraderie. It concluded with a delightful Sleepover Night, featuring a pyjama party, House performances, DJ time, and a relaxing movie screening, creating cherished memories for all.

Hema Sanjay, Principal of Sancta Maria, expressed her pride, saying, "The Festival of Amazing Learning perfectly captured the spirit of our schoolcreativity, teamwork, and a commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals. It was wonderful to see students thrive and families come together in celebration."

