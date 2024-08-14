Fiberweb India Sees EBITDA Margin Expand by 1138 bps YoY

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Fiberweb (India) Limited a 100 per cent EOU & manufacturer of non-woven fabrics announced unaudited Q1 FY25 result.

Key Financial highlights

Q1 FY25

- Total Income of Rs 25.56 Cr

- EBITDA of Rs 4.96 Cr; up 106.12 per cent YoY

- EBITDA Margin of 19.41 per cent; up 1138 BPS

- Net Profit of Rs 2.90 Cr; up 210.78 per cent

- Net Profit Margin of 11.34 per cent; up 823 BPS

- EPS (Rs) of 1.01; up 215.63 per cent

Commenting on the performance, Bhavesh P Sheth, Director of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. said, "We are delighted to share the outstanding performance of Fiberweb India Ltd for the Q1 FY25. Our company has demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience in a competitive market environment. We have achieved a significant increase in our Net Profit & EPS.

Our 'IND BB+ / Stable' rating for working capital and proposed term loan reflects our commitment to financial stability and growth. Despite steady total income, we successfully managed operating expenses, driving significant growth in our EBITDA and Net profit. We're pleased to report a net profit of Rs 2.90 Cr, a significant turnaround from the Rs 0.30 Cr loss in FY24. This improvement highlights our strong expense management and our commitment to growing profits while seizing market opportunities. We are confident in our ability to grow the top line in the upcoming quarters and remain committed to sustaining strong EBITDA and Net Profit performance.

We remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead and are committed to achieving our objectives with determination and diligence."

