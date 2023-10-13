Finance Ministry holds meeting to expedite 'Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma' scheme implementation

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Dr Vivek Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) within the Union Ministry of Finance, spearheaded two crucial meetings on October 12, aimed at expediting the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme.

The meetings took place at the Regional Office of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in Chandigarh and included officials from the states of Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, read the Ministry of Finance press release.

These discussions revolved around the imperative need to ensure a seamless and efficient implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme to extend its benefits to artisans and craftsmen engaged in traditional trades.

The scheme seeks to provide comprehensive support to individuals involved in 18 identified trades. This support includes access to skill training, collateral-free credit, modern tools, market linkage assistance, and incentives for digital transactions. The scheme aligns with the vision of inclusive development, "Sabka Vikas," as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Joshi underscored the importance of state government field officials' role in expediting the enrolment of beneficiaries, swift verification, and seamless registration processes to ensure that eligible individuals can access the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme, read the press release.

This program is not only about preserving traditional skills but also transforming traditional craftsmen into entrepreneurs of the future.

Throughout the meetings, comprehensive presentations were delivered by key government entities involved in the scheme's implementation, including the Union Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (RDSDE), and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

These presentations offered detailed insights into the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme and provided updates on its progress in various regions, read the release.

As these efforts to boost traditional crafts and skills continue, it is clear that the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme is a pivotal tool for empowering artisans and promoting inclusive development in the region.

The active collaboration between state governments and central authorities underlines the commitment to realizing the vision of an economically vibrant and culturally rich India.

