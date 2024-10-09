Financing agencies commit Rs 2500 crore for healthcare and housing sectors in Maharahstra: Dy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : A consortium of financing and project management agencies from the Gulf Cooperation Council, Europe, and India have committed to invest Rs 2500 crore in various projects across Maharashtra, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on Wednesday.

As per Fadnavis, EXIM Finance (UAE), ATAL - Atradius Dutch Govt. State Business (Netherlands), Next Health Bv, and Rural Enhancers (India) have shown interest.

Their prior investments include funding the upcoming PMC Hospital in Warje, valued at 43 million euros, as per the post on X.

Now, they have earmarked Rs 2000 crore for multispeciality hospitals at five locations in the state and an additional Rs 600 crore to support the MPMC police housing project in Pune, Fadnavis added.

"Their investment will result in job creation for over 6000 people. I was delighted at this low cost capital funding we have been offered and I am hoping that such funds will be very useful for scaling social infrastructure like hospitals and schools and bailing out stressed projects," the deputy chief minister added.

"I thank Chairman of EXIM Mr. Salah Al Naseer, Anshul - Managing Partner, Han Bartelds, Managing Partner of Atal, Subramaniyam of Next Health and Ambar Ayade, Managing Director and CEO from Rural Enhancers for their support to such crucial initiatives," he said in the post.

Maharashtra is a key player in India's business ecosystem, with a strong business ecosystem, a large consumer base, and a robust industrial policy.

